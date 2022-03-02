Three Southeast 1B Wheat Division teams enter the Washington Class 1B state tournament, which begins today at Spokane Arena. That makes up 25 percent of the field. However, the three enter on different paths.
Garfield-Palouse and Colton met for the district tournament title just 12 days ago, and Pomeroy makes its fourth consecutive appearance in the event after falling to the Vikings in a semifinal-round game in the district and worked their way through three elimination games.
The Wildcats — who won the tournament title — finished the season tied for No. 1 in the state media poll. The Vikings — who won the regular-season division title — finished No. 4 and the Pirates were No. 8.
Garfield-Palouse (17-4) is returning to the state tournament for the first time since 2008, when it beat Colton 44-36. The Vikings are hoping the experience the girls have had on the floor the past few seasons will bring the same success they saw in that tournament.
“Lot of these girls have been starting and playing big minutes since freshman year,” Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish said.
Kenzi Pedersen, who was the division’s most valuable player, averaged more than 20 points per game this season. Madi Cloninger also has been a force offensively, averaging around 12 points per game.
When asked about getting to go back to the state tournament and it being close to home, Parrish said he was hoping to see a big turnout from the community.
The Vikings, who defeated Wilbur-Creston-Keller 52-39 on Saturday to earn a first-round bye, will play either Waterville-Mansfield or Mossyrock at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
Pomeroy is looking to place in the state tournament for the fourth straight season, but the road will not be easy. But the way the season has gone for the Pirates, they would not have it any other way.
“I think these girls have overcome a lot of adversity this year,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “They have had to overcome some injuries and the beloved word of COVID.”
The Pirates (15-7) have been forced to play overtime five times this season. Pomeroy has won all five of those games.
The Pirates lost 37-34 to Mount Vernon Christian on Saturday and have play No. 16 seed Willapa Valley at 9 p.m. today in a first-round game. If Pomeroy can with that one, it plays at the same time Thursday against Colton.
It would be the 11th time the Pirates and the Wildcats have met on the court in the past four seasons.
The two teams met in the state title game in 2018 and 2019, with Colton winning both times.
“When you play Colton, you can only play defense for so long,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “You are going to have to score because they are going to score.”
The Wildcats have had a stranglehold on the state title for more than a decade. Since 2008, Colton has won 10 of the past 12 championships.
In Saturday’s regional game, the Wildcats handled Wellpinit 68-37, a game they outscored the Redskins 25-4 in the second quarter. Maggie Meyer and Lola Baerlocher each scored 20 points.
Colton finished the season 19-2 after defeating Garfield-Palouse, 40-37, in the district tournament final Feb. 18 at Dayton/Waitburgh High School.
Isbelle can be reached at sports@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @RandyIsbelle.
Washington Class 1B girls state tournament
All games at Spokane Arena
Today’s Games
First round (loser out)
Game 9: Waterville-Mansfield vs. Mossyrock, 3:45 p.m.
Game 10: Naselle vs. Wellpinit, 5:30 p.m.
Game 11: Cusick vs. Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 7:15 p.m.
Game 12: Willapa Valley vs. Pomeroy, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Quarterfinals
Game 13: Waterville-Mansfield-Mossyrock winner vs. Garfield-Palouse, 3:45 p.m.
Game 14: Naselle-Wellpinit winner vs. Mount Vernon Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Game 15: Cusick-Wilbur-Creston-Keller winner vs. Neah Bay, 7:15 p.m.
Game 16: Willapa Valley-Pomeroy winner vs. Colton, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Consolation
Game 17: Loser Game 13 vs. Loser Game 14, 12:15 p.m.
Game 18: Loser Game 15 vs. Loser Game 16, 2 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 19: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 7:15 p.m.
Game 20: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Consolation final
Game 21: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18, 9:30 a.m.
Third-place game
Game 22: Loser Game 19 vs. Loser Game 20, 1 p.m.
Championship
Game 23: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, 9 p.m.