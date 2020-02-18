Potlatch’s Brayden Hadaller, Lapwai’s KC Lussoro and Prairie’s India Peery were named to the 17th annual Idaho Statewide High School All-Star Basketball Games rosters, Idahosports.com announced on Monday.
The games will begin on March 14 at North Idaho College’s Christianson Gym in Coeur d’Alene. The seniors-only contest will feature players from the Boise metropolitan area competing against players from the rest of Idaho. The rosters were voted on by a panel of Idaho sportswriters.
Hadaller will play under Preston High coach Tyler Jones on the boys’ Region team. Peery and Lussoro will be coached by Sandpoint’s Will Love on the girls’ Region team.
Admission will cost $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens.