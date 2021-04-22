SAN FRANCISCO — Three Washington State soccer players were named to the All-Pac-12 women’s team, it was announced Wednesday.
Senior midfielder Makamae Gomera-Stevens, senior forward Elyse Bennett and junior defender Mykiaa Minniss all were honored in voting done by the coaches. Gomera-Stevens was a second-team selection, and Bennett and Minniss were third-team picks.
Gomera-Stevens finished second on the team with four goals this season. The 27th pick in the NWSL draft, she had two game-winning goals to push her career total to eight, tied for fourth in school history.
Bennett led the Cougars with six goals, including five in the first four games of the season. She tied for seventh in the conference, and added an assist. In her career, Bennett had 16 goals and eight assists.
Minniss was part of a defense that allowed 12 goals in 12 games, including five shutouts.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Gerner ties for second
MOALLA, Ore. — Idaho senior Laura Gerner finished in a tie for second place at the Big Sky Conference championship meet at the Arrowhead Golf Club.
Gerner had a three-day total of 7-over-par 223. She had a birdie on the back nine of her final round, when she shot a 3-over 75.
As a team, the Vandals placed fourth with a 922. Sacramento State won the event with a 901.
Gerner made the all-tournament team. Senior Valeria Patino was a first-team selection after finishing in a tie for eighth.