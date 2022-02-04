TROY — Trailing by a dozen points through three quarters of plays, the Trojan girls basketball team mounted a rally capped off with a late Dericka Morgan field goal to top Potlatch 44-42 in an Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament opening-round contest.
“I thought Potlatch came out and played a really good game,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said. “They had a good game plan they executed well. ...We kept reiterating, ‘We can do this still,’ and I looked around and they believed it, and their eyes said they could do it.”
Troy (12-8) benefited from 16 points and 12 rebounds courtesy of Morgan Blazzard, as well as three long-range baskets and 11 points from Kassidy Chamberlin, seven points and seven boards from Isabelle Raasch, and five steals plus two points from Alaura Hawley. For the Loggers (7-12), Tayva McKinney scored a team-high 11 while Jaylee Fry and Jordan Reynolds added nine points apiece.
“They put together a heck of a comeback; they worked really hard,” Dail said. “The energy in there with our fans and Potlatch’s fans was great. It didn’t come easy — they worked hard for this and they earned it.”
The Trojans will play at Prairie of Cottonwood in a semifinal-round game at 6 p.m. Saturday. Potlatch hosts Genesee in an elimination game the same day.
POTLATCH (7-12)
Emma Chambers 1 1-2 3, Tayva McKinney 4 3-6 11, Jaylee Fry 4 1-2 9, Bailyn Anderson 1 0-0 2, Becca Butterfield 3 0-0 6, Jordan Reynolds 3 3-5 9, Brianna Winther 1 0-0 2, Josephine Johnson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zims 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-15 42.
TROY (12-8)
Halee Bohman 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Raasch 3 1-2 7, Kassidy Chamberlin 4 0-0 11, Morgan Blazzard 5 6-12 16, Dericka Morgan 3 0-3 8, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 0 2-6 2, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 9-23 44.
Potlatch 8 19 10 5—42
Troy 6 10 9 19—44
3-point goals — Chamberlin 3, Morgan 2.
Prairie 81, Genesee 20
COTTONWOOD — The Pirates of Cottonwood outscored the Bulldogs 22-0 in the first quarter en route to a Class 1A Division I district tournament first-round victory.
Kristin Wemhoff finished with 18 points, seven steals and five assists for Prairie (17-3), which led 50-8 at halftime and 78-14 after three. Delanie Lockett contributed 17 points and Tara Schlader chipped in 12 points, 14 rebounds and seven steals
Isabelle Monk had 10 points for Genesee (4-18), which next will play at Potlatch in an elimination game Saturday.
Prairie hosts Troy in a semifinal-round game Saturday.
GENESEE (4-17)
Monica Seubert 0 4-8 4, Riley Leseman 0 1-3 1, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 3 2-2 10, Rory Mayer 0 0-1 0, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 0 0-0 0, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 1 1-3 4, Maxine English 0 1-2 1, Makayla Herman 0 0-2 0. Totals 4 9-21 20.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (17-3)
Lexi Schumacher 2 0-2 5, Kristin Wemhoff 8 1-2 18, Olivia Klapprich 4 1-1 9, Delanie Lockett 8 0-0 17, Ali Rehder 2 0-0 4, Josie Remacle 2 0-4 4, Tara Schlader 6 0-1 12, Isabella Walsh 0 1-2 1, Laney Forsmann 3 0-0 8, Gracie Farr 1 1-2 3, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0, Ali Geis 0 0-0 0. Totals 36 4-14 81.
Genesee 0 8 6 6—20
Prairie 22 28 28 3—81
3-point goals — Monk 2, Meyer, Forsmann 2, Schumacher, Wemhoff, Lockett.
Lapwai 67, Logos 37
LAPWAI — The Knights of Moscow played Lapwai to a tight opening quarter, but the Wildcats exploded with 32 points in the second to take charge in an Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament opening-round encounter.
For Lapwai (16-3) Sayq’is Greene registered 17 points, while Jordyn McCormack-Marks added another 15, and Soa Moliga notched 14. Sydney Miller scored a team-high 10 for the Knights (5-13).
Lapwai will face Clearwater Valley of Kooskia at 6 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal-round matchup, while Logos travels to take on Kamiah in loser-out play.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (5-13)
Cora Johnson 0 1-2 1, Ameera Wilson 4 0-3 8, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 4 0-1 8, Eve Rench 0 0-0 0, Sara Casebolt 3 0-1 7, Sydney Miller 5 0-0 10, KatieBeth Monjure 0 0-0 0, Tabitha Miller 1 0-0 2, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0, Signe Holloway 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 2-9 37.
LAPWAI (16-3)
Grace Sobotta 3 0-0 7, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 5 5-5 15, Ama George 0 0-0 0, Soa Moliga 6 2-2 14, Lauren Gould 1 1-2 3, Jayden Leighton 0 0-0 0, Kahlees Young 0 0-0 0, Qubilah Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Amaris Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Samara Smith 3 0-2 6, Sayq’is Greene 6 4-8 17. Totals 26 12-19 67.
Logos 8 7 12 10—37
Lapwai 9 32 15 11—67
3-point goals — Casebolt, Sobotta, McCormack-Marks, Greene.
Hounds prevail by forfeit
East Valley of Spokane Valley was unable to field a team and gave up a forfeit to the Pullman girls in Class 2A Greater Spokane League competition.
The Greyhounds improve their record to 6-11 overall and 5-2 in league, while the Knights fall to 0-13 and 0-5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Garfield-Palouse 42, Colton 28
PALOUSE — The Vikings of Garfield-Palouse opened up a double-digit lead in the third quarter en route to a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division victory against Colton.
“Colton played a tough 2-3 zone against us and we battled,” Gar-Pal coach Nathan Holbrook said. “We had a lot of guys step up and play their role and do a great job. It was a tough-fought game, but we just were a little bit too much for them with size.”
Cameron Merrill scored 12 points for the Vikings (4-10, 3-5), and Jaxson Orr joined him in double-digits with 10. For the Wildcats (1-12, 0-7), Grant Wolf scored 12 of his own.
COLTON (1-12, 0-7)
Raph Arnhold 2 0-0 4, Grant Wolf 4 0-2 12, Lane Peters 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Matthew Reisenauer 0 0-0 0, Angus Jordan 2 2-5 7, Dalton McCann 0 0-3 0, Wyatt Jordan 2 0-2 5. Totals 10 2-12 28.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE ()
Jaxson Orr 3 3-3 10, Cameron Merrill 5 1-2 12, Colton Pfaff 3 1-1 7, Bryce Pfaff 1 0-0 3, Myles Bowechop 0 0-0 0, Caleb Zehn 2 2-2 6, Brendan Snekvik 0 1-2 1, Landon Orr 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 8-10 42.
Colton 12 4 2 10—28
Garfield-Palouse 14 7 9 12—42
3-point goals — Wolf 4, A. Jordan, W. Jordan, J. Orr, Merrill, Pfaff, L. Orr, .
JV — Gar-Pal def. Colton.