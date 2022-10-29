AREA ROUNDUP

REXBURG, Idaho — Defending champion Troy is in the winner’s bracket final of the double-elimination Idaho Class 1A Division I state volleyball tournament after back-to-back wins Friday at Madison High School.

The Trojans (27-5) defeated eighth-seeded Grace 25-14, 23-25, 25-11, 25-13 to start their campaign, then handled fourth seed Oakley 25-20, 25-15, 25-21.

Tags

Recommended for you