HIGH SCHOOLS

MOSCOW — The Troy Trojans claimed a 50-40 Whitepine League Division I boys basketball victory against Logos of Moscow at ICCU Arena on Monday.

Logos (4-10, 3-8) led through the first quarter and hung close for most of what coach Nate Wilson called a “back-and-forth game,” but the Trojans (10-3, 8-3) took over after the Knights got in foul trouble at the end of the third quarter.

