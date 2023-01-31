HIGH SCHOOLS
MOSCOW — The Troy Trojans claimed a 50-40 Whitepine League Division I boys basketball victory against Logos of Moscow at ICCU Arena on Monday.
Logos (4-10, 3-8) led through the first quarter and hung close for most of what coach Nate Wilson called a “back-and-forth game,” but the Trojans (10-3, 8-3) took over after the Knights got in foul trouble at the end of the third quarter.
“We found something in that fourth quarter,” Troy coach Trey Thatcher said. “We’ve got a big game tomorrow against Potlatch, and I think it was great for us to go in there and have a test against Logos.”
Eli Stoner (19 points) and Noah Johnson (18) led the way for Troy (10-3, 8-3), which clinched a winning league record for the season with the victory. Jack Driskill had five 3-point goals and a team-high 17 points for Logos, while teammate Seamus Wilson added 14 points and nine rebounds.
TROY (10-3, 8-3)
Derrick Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 7 5-8 19, Chandler Blazzard 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 3 0-0 7, Aiden Heath 0 0-0 0, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 8 2-3 18, Makhi Durrett 0 0-0 0, Joseph Bendel 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 7-15 50.
LOGOS (4-10, 3-8)
Seamus Wilson 5 1-7 14, Jack Driskill 6 0-0 17, Gus Grauke 1 0-0 2, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Lucius Comis 0 0-0 0, Thomas Bowen 0 0-0 0, Jes Brower 2 0-0 4, Boaz Whitling 1 0-0 3, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 1-7 40.
Troy 14 6 14 16—50
Logos 18 3 11 8—40
3-point goals — Holden, Driskill 5, Wilson 3, Whitling.
JV — Logos def. Troy.
Highland 53, Colton 47
COLTON — Highland of Craigmont built a healthy lead in the middle quarters and held off a late rally from host Colton for a nonleague victory.
Noah Watson led the victorious Huskies (7-7) with 29 points and “really took over” the Highland offense in the fourth to help maintain the winning edge, according to coach Monty Moddrell. Gage Crow added another 14 of Highland’s points.
Matt Reisenauer of Colton hit four 3-point goals and totaled 28 points, while Grant Wolf provided 11 more for the Wildcats.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (7-7)
Jackson Smith 0 1-2 1, Trevor Knowlton 2 4-6 8, Rhett Crow 0 0-0 0, Aiden Miller 0 1-2 1, Noah Watson 9 9-16 29, Gage Crow 5 4-7 14. Totals 16 19-33 53.
COLTON (3-14)
Angus Jordan 1 0-0 3, Grant Wolf 5 0-0 11, Memphis McIntosh 1 0-0 3, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Dan Bell 0 0-0 0, Tanner Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, Matt Reisenauer 10 3-5 28, Joey Hemighaus 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-5 37.
Highland 13 16 8 16—53
Colton 11 5 6 24—47
3-point goals — Watson 2, Reisenauer 4, Jordan, Wolf, McIntosh.
JV — Colton 23, Highland 14
GIRLS BASKETBALLColton 78, Highland 8
COLTON — Grace Kuhle and Kyndra Stout of Colton combined for 61 of their team’s 78 points in a nonleague whitewash of Highland of Craigmont.
The Wildcats (17-1) held the Huskies (1-15) scoreless in the fourth quarter and gave up no more than two field goals in any quarter played.
“We had a lot of great contributions tonight from a lot of different players,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “It was a good team win tonight coming off two big games this past weekend.”
Highland (1-15)
Kaylee Owens 1 0-0 2, Hannah Smith 0 0-0 0, Kenzie Hix 2 0-2 4, Shaylee Stamper 0 0-0 0, Jaylen Brunzel 0 0-0 0, Kindle Thomason 1 0-0 2, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0, Kylee Beck 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Miller 0 0-0 0, Shyanne Stamper 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 0-2 8.
Colton (17-1, 8-0)
Grace Kuhle 12 4-5 34, Holly Heitstuman 2 0-0 6, Rori Weber 0 0-0 0, Kyndra Stout 10 2-2 27, Ella Nollmeyer 2 0-0 4, Clair Moehrle 2 0-0 4, Sidni Whitcomb 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 6-7 9.
Highland 2 2 4 0— 8
Colton 28 19 15 16—78
3-point goals — Kuhle 6, Stout 5, Heitstuman 2, Whitcomb.
Deary 43, Potlatch 33
POTLATCH — Recovering from a slight early deficit, the visiting Deary Mustangs charged past Potlatch in nonleague play.
Araya Wood of Deary (14-1) was the game’s high-scorer with 13 points, while teammate Kenadie Kirk was just behind her at 12. Jordan Reynolds led the Loggers (11-9) with eight points.
DEARY (14-1)
Karmen Griffen 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 1 0-0 2, Kenadie Kirk 4 1-2 12, Araya Wood 4 4-5 13, Triniti Wood 1 1-4 3, Macie Ashmead 4 1-4 9, Dantae Workman 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 7-15 43.
POTLATCH (11-9)
Brianna Winther 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 1-2 5, Tayva McKinney 3 0-0 6, Jaylee Fry 2 0-0 4, Bailyn Anderson 2 2-2 6, Jordan Reynolds 2 4-6 8, Elena Vowels 1 0-0 2, Payton Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-10 33.
Deary 8 20 4 11—43
Potlatch 10 12 6 5—33
3-point goals — Kirk 3, A. Wood.
Troy 53, Logos 35
MOSCOW — Alaura Hawley racked up 19 points and eight rebounds as she led Troy to a Whitepine League Division I victory against Logos of Moscow at ICCU Arena.
The Trojans (6-14, 3-11) also benefited from a 10-point contribution from Dericka Morgan and nine from Olivia Tyler. Grace VanderPloeg had a team-high 11 points for the Knights (0-18, 0-14).
TROY (6-14, 3-11)
Hailey van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 2 5-6 9, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 3 0-1 6, Alaura Hawley 7 5-8 19, Laura House 1 0-1 2, Bethany Phillis 3 1-3 7, Dericka Morgan 3 3-4 10, Alexis Wolverton 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 14-23 53.
LOGOS (0-18, 0-14)
Sara Casebolt 3 1-3 8, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Varomi Taylor 1 2-2 4, Hailey Wambeke 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 1 0-1 2, Elena Spillman 3 2-3 8, Grace VanderPloeg 5 0-0 11, Lizzie Crawford 1 0-2 2. Totals 14 5-11 35.
Troy 12 12 21 8—53
Logos 7 7 6 15—35
3-point goals — Morgan, Casebolt, VanderPloeg.
JV — Logos def. Troy.