LEWISTON — Logos of Moscow came out swinging and took the first set before the top-seeded Troy Trojans turned the tables for a 13-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-18 Idaho Class 1A Division I district volleyball tournament winner’s bracket semifinal victory at Lewis-Clark State’s P1FCU Activity Center on Monday.

“They came out with a really strong tempo, and everything they were touching, they were either just putting away or their passing was really good,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said of the Knights. “That first set, they just really put the ball away on us.”

Olivia Tyler offered up 28 assists and served 16-for-18 with four aces for Troy (25-5).

Tags

Recommended for you