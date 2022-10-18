LEWISTON — Logos of Moscow came out swinging and took the first set before the top-seeded Troy Trojans turned the tables for a 13-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-18 Idaho Class 1A Division I district volleyball tournament winner’s bracket semifinal victory at Lewis-Clark State’s P1FCU Activity Center on Monday.
“They came out with a really strong tempo, and everything they were touching, they were either just putting away or their passing was really good,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said of the Knights. “That first set, they just really put the ball away on us.”
Olivia Tyler offered up 28 assists and served 16-for-18 with four aces for Troy (25-5).
The Trojans face Genesee in the winner’s bracket final of the double-elimination tournament at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Activity Center.
Bulldogs battle past Loggers
Genesee overcame Potlatch 25-22, 24-26, 25-11, 25-19 in a Class 1A Division I district tournament winner’s bracket semifinal at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Isabelle Monk had a double-double of 14 kills and 11 aces for the Bulldogs (25-8), while Mia Scharnhorst provided 34 digs.
“Just a good volleyball match, great play on both sides,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “We had to fight back actually in the fourth, we were behind by six at one point and ended up fighting back to win.”
The Bulldogs face Troy at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Activity Center in the winner’s bracket final.
Deary advances to state tournament
Kenadie Kirk tallied 22 assists as Deary’s volleyball team clinched a third consecutive berth to the state tournament with a 17-25, 25-14, 25-10, 25-18 victory against St. John Bosco of Cottonwood at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“We’re super excited to go back,” Mustangs coach Brooke Swanson said. “St. John Bosco had us on our toes. They played a really good match. We seem to end the season better than we’ve started the past three years. We just figured things out, kept a positive attitude and kept moving along.”
Emily Mottern contributed 21 digs and Dantae Workman finished with nine kills for Deary (12-5).
The Patriots now face Kendrick in an elimination match at 5 p.m. today at the same site, with the winner moving on to play the Mustangs in the championship match at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the same site.
Ruby Stewart finished 16-for-16 serving and added 18 assists as Kendrick remained alive in the Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament, eliminating Timberline 25-14, 25-11, 25-12 at P1FCU Activity Center.
Morgan Silflow added 10 aces and three kills for the Tigers (15-4). Rose Stewart contributed five kills.
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Washington State women’s golf team was tied for 10th after the first round of the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational at Lawrence County Club.
The second round was suspended because of darkness and will continue at 8 a.m. today, followed by the third round.
The Cougars shot a 320 in the first round, behind leader Kent State’s 289.
Sophomore Madelyn Gamble had a 7-over-par 79 and was tied for 33rd after the opening round.
Team scores — 1. Kent State 289; T2. Sam Houston 300; T2. Minnesota 300; T4. Nebraska 304; T4. Kansas 304; 6. Arizona 308; 7. Wisconsin 309; T8. BYU 317; T8. Notre Dame 317; T10. Washington State 320; T10. New Mexico State 320; T10. Tulane 320; 13. Boston College 324; 14. UTSA 327; 15. Iowa 328.
Leader — Noramol Nuchsila (Kent State) 70.
WSU individuals — T33. Madelyn Gamble 79; T32. Emily Cadwell 80; T43. Hannah Harrison 80; T51. Emiko Sverduk 81; T55. Darcy Habgood 82.