Trojans top field at Sweeney track invite

Pullman’s Trenton Dubs clears the bar in the pole vault competition at the Sweeney Invitational Track Meet Friday in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Daily News

AREA ROUNDUP

The Post Falls boys track team was able to hoist the team trophy with 144 team points at the Sweeney Invitational at the Sweeney track in Lewiston on Friday.

The host Bengals were right behind with a team total of 122 points, while Pullman and Moscow tied for eighth with 24 apiece.

