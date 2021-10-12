ST. MARIES — Isabelle Raasch served 21-for-21 with two aces while Morgan Blazzard rained down 16 kills as Troy defeated St. Maries in a nonleague volleyball match Monday night.
The set scores were 25-19, 25-14 and 25-7 as the Idaho Class 1A Trojans (20-4) dominated their Class 2A foes.
Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said the match was an enjoyable change of pace for her girls.
JV — St. Maries def. Troy.
Knights host tri-match
Logos of Moscow played back-to-back Whitepine League Division I home matches, losing to Kamiah in four sets before defeating Clearwater Valley in three.
In the opening match, the Kubs won 25-18, 25-20, 19-25, 25-17. For Logos, Ellie Brower had 13 digs and Evie Grauke had six kills and six blocks in the defeat.
Against Clearwater Valley, Logos won 27-25, 25-19, 25-19. Leina Jankovic had five kills and Annika Haney had seven aces in the Knights’ victory.
Lily Leidenfrost, returning from a concussion, played well in both games, leading the team with 12 assists against Kamiah and then recording five aces against the Rams.
CROSS COUNTRYPullman dominates middle school meet
Lincoln Middle School of Pullman reigned supreme on both the boys’ and girls’ sides in the Inland Empire Challenge middle-school cross country race at the Lewiston Orchards on Saturday.
The races were 2,500 meters.
Team scores and top 10 individual finishers are listed below.
GIRLS
Team scores — Lincoln-Pullman 41, Lewiston 47, Logos 47, Lincoln-Clarkston 97, Asotin 135
Individuals — 1. Kaylee Wood, Deary, 9:30; 2. Hana Tanaka, Lincoln-Pullman, 9:32; 3. Leah Greeny, Lincoln-Pullman, 9:50; 4. Yasmin Hernandez, Logos-Moscow, 9:52; 5. Reagan Russell, Lewiston, 9:52; 6. Allie Vincent, Deary, 10:09; 7. Addison Storm, Lewiston, 10:11; 8. Adelynn Archer, Genesis Prep, 10:17; 9. Chloe Jankovic, Logos, 10:18
BOYS
Team scores — Lincoln-Pullman 46, Lewison 67, Logos 88, Garfield-Palouse 129, Lincoln-Clarkston 129, Nezperce 140, Prairie 157, Asotin 165, Tekoa-Rosalia 280
Individuals — 1. Lucas Clements, Lewiston, 8:39; 2. Blayne Mosman, Nezperce, 8:57; 3.Matthias Toebben, Logos-Moscow, 8:58; 4. Mason Kern, Lewiston, 9:10; 5. Isaiah Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 9:14; 6. Adrian Hecker, Lincoln-Pullman, 9:19; 7. Ben Secrest, Prairie-Cottonwood, 9:25; 8. Trenton Dubs, Lincoln-Pullman, 9:26; 9. Justin Stebbins, Timberline-Weippe, 9:32; 10. Ryan Ha, Lincoln-Pullman, 9:34