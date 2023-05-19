The Whitepine League is well represented at the Idaho Class 1A state tournament, making up half of the eight-team field.

The four teams from the north proved to be dominant as they all punched their tickets to the semifinals that took place Thursday at Church Field in Lewiston, setting up a championship at 3 p.m. today between Troy and Clearwater Valley.

The first all-WPL semifinal showdown Thursday between Troy and Potlatch featured an elite performance by Troy pitcher Dominic Holden, who sat down 13 Potlatch batters in a 7-2 victory to send the Trojans to the state championship game for the second time in as many years.

Tags

Recommended for you