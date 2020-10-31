Troy and Genesee dominated the top spots on the Division I first team as the Whitepine League released its all-league prep volleyball teams as voted on by the coaches.
Trojan senior Morgan Blazzard was named the player of the year, and Troy’s Debbie Blazzard earned coach of the year honors.
Also making the first team was the Trojans’ Isabelle Raasch and Katelyn Hunter, the Bulldogs’ Claira Osborne and Lucie Ranisate, Prairie’s Madison Shears and Potlatch’s Olivia Wise.
Kendrick’s Rose Stewart and Highland’s Hannah Miller shared Player of the Year honors in Division II, while Deary assistant Leah Swanson, who died tragically earlier this month, was honored with Coach of the Year.
Also making the first team were Highland’s Kadence Beck and Anna Ethridge, Timberline’s Marebeth Stemrich and Nezperce’s Jillian Lux.
All-Whitepine League
Division I
First team — Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Claira Osborne, Genesee; Isabelle Raasch, Troy; Madison Shears, Prairie; Olivia Wise, Potlatch; Katelyn Hunter, Troy; Lucie Ranisate, Genesee.
Player of the year — Blazaard.
Coach of the year — Debbie Blazzard, Troy.
Second team — Makenzie Stout, Genesee; Lucia Wilson, Logos; Josie Larson, Potlatch; Hope Schwartz, Prairie; Sierra McWillians, Prairie; Carly Allen, Genesee.
Honorable mention — Ellea Uhlenkott, Prairie; Tara Schlader, Prairie; Hero Merkle, Logos; McKayla Sapp, Troy; Lily Leidenfrost, Logos.
Division II
First team —Rose Stewart, Kendrick; Kadence Beck, Highland; Hannah Miller, Highland; Mareberth Stemrich, Timberline; Anna Ethridge, Highland; Jillian Lux, Nezperce.
Player of the year — Stewart, Miller.
Coach of the year — Leah Swanson, Deary.
Second team — Makal Beyer, Deary; Kenadie Kirk, Deary; Hannah Duuck, Nezperce; Amelia Husted, Nezperce; Riley Beyer, Deary; Harley Heimgartner, Kendrick.
Honorable mention — Madisyn Brower, Nezperce; Chani Brammer, Highland; Dantae Workman, Deary; Cassidy Henderson, Deary; Hailey Taylor, Kendrick,
BOYS’ SOCCER
Moscow purs five on All-IEL
The Moscow boys’ soccer team placed five senior players on the Class 4A All-Inland Empire League team, it recently was announced.
The Bears had Evan Odberg, Braden Grieshaber, Mark Anthony Eldridge, Ben Kitchel and Amin Rezamand all make the team.
Sandpoint swept the top honors, with Jett Longanecker earning newcomer of the year, Zander Moore winning MVP honors and Tanner French taking the coach of the year award.
ALL-INLAND EMPIRE LEAGUE
Class 4A
Roman Jiles, Sandpoint; Chris Koch, Sandpoint, Evan Dickinson, Sandpoint; Parker Prior, Sandpoint; Evan Odberg, Moscow; Braden Grieshaber, Moscow; Mark Anthony Eldridge, Moscow; Ben Kitchel, Moscow; Amin Rezamand, Moscow; Isaac Fritts, Lakeland; Jacob Ukich, Lakeland.
Newcomer of the year — Jett Longanecker, Sandpoint.
League MVP — Zander Moore, Sandpoint.
Coach of the year — Tanner French, Sandpoint.