GENESEE — A fast start and solid ending sent Troy past Genesee 64-34 in commanding fashion in a Whitepine League girls basketball game Monday.
The Trojans (11-8, 7-7) racked up 27 points in the first quarter and rolled from there.
Dericka Morgan racked up a game-high 21 points, drilling five 3-pointers, to lead the Troy.
Isabelle Raasch filled out the stat sheet with 16 points, nine rebounds and five steals and Morgan Blazzard added a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans.
Genesee (4-16, 3-11) was paced by Isabelle Monk with 15 points.
“I think it’s our fourth game in five days,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said. “I know everybody has been playing a lot, but we kept telling ourselves it’s a championship mentality: You have to play at your best when you’re tired day after day and I haven’t been able to tell that our girls are tired yet.”
TROY (11-8, 7-7)
Isabelle Raasch 8 0-0 16, Kassidy Chamberlin 2 0-2 5, Morgan Blazzard 6 3-4 15, Dericka Morgan 8 0-0 21, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 0-0 2, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0 , Alaura Hawley 2 0-2 5, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 3-8 64.
GENESEE (4-16, 3-11)
Monica Seubert 1 2-6 4, Riley Leseman 1 0-0 3, Shelby Hanson 2 1-2 5, Isabelle Monk 3 9-10 15, Rory Mayer 0 1-2 1, Kendra Meyer 2 0-0 6. Totals 9 13-20 34.
Troy 27 8 9 20—64
Genesee 9 8 8 9—34
3-point goals — Chamberlin, Hawley, Morgan 5, Leseman, Meyer 2.
JV — Troy def. Genesee.
Prairie 46, Kendrick 44
KENDRICK — The Pirates had to use several second half runs to pull off the victory versus the Tigers in a nonleague game.
Prairie (16-3) only had seven points after the first half and trailed by 15 at halftime.
With less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter that deficit was erased and the two teams were tied at 25.
Kendrick (16-5) hit four straight 3s to take a 37-25 advantage after three quarters.
With 12 seconds remaining, Kristin Wemhoff put in a layup that gave the Pirates their first lead of the game. Wemhoff would steal the ball on the ensuing possession to complete the comeback victory. Wemhoff finished with 21 points.
Coach Lori Mader also praised Lexi Schumacher for playing big off of the bench and Delanie Lockett for being a “commander on the floor.”
The Tigers were led by Hannah Tweit and Erin Morgan with 12 points each.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (16-3)
Lexi Schumacher 1 0-2 3, Kristin Wemhoff 10 1-9 21, Olivia Klapprich 0 0-0 0, Delanie Lockett 3 3-3 10, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Josie Remacle 2 1-4 5, Tara Schlader 1 2-4 4, Isabella Walsh 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 1 0-0 3, Gracie Farr 0 0-0 0, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-22 46.
KENDRICK (16-4)
Rose Stewart 2 0-0 4, Harley Heimgartner 2 0-2 6, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 0 0-2 0, Natalie Kimbley 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 4 1-2 12, Morgan Silflow 1 0-0 3, Erin Morgan 5 2-8 12, Ruby Stewart 1 0-0 2, Hailey Taylor 0 2-2 2, Taylor Boyer 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 5-16 44.
Prairie 3 4 18 21—46
Kendrick 11 11 15 7—44
3-point goals — Schumacher, Lockett, Forsmann, Tweit 3, Heimgartner 2, Silflow, Morgan, Boyer.
Colton 71, St. John-Endiott/LaCrosse 31
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Lola Baerlocher scored 24 points, hitting eight 3-pointers, for the Wildcats in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division win versus the Eagles.
Maggie Meyer matched Baerlocher with 24 points to help lead Colton (12-2, 5-2) to the win. Kyndra Stout added 16 points.
The Wildcats used a 23-8 first quarter to jump out to a large lead and never looked back.
“We played a good all around game tonight,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “We did a good job of moving the ball tonight.”
COLTON (12-2, 5-2)
Holly Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Maggie Meyer 9 3-3 24, Mary Pluid 2 0-0 5, Kyndra Stout 7 0-0 16, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Sydni Whitcomb 1 0-0 2, Lola Baerlocher 8 0-0 24, Ella Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 3-3 71.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (8-7, 2-5)
Taya Hamilton 2 0-0 4, Dakota Fox 0 0-0 0, Ryan Mills 0 0-0 0, Bailey Brown 0 2-4 2, Kyra Holt 2 0-0 5, Hailee Marty 1 1-2 3, Brooklyn Bailey 3 2-3 8, Olivia Kjack 4 1-1 9, Kenzie Stanley 0 0-0 0, Avery Fleming 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 6-10 31.
Colton 23 16 20 12—71
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 8 12 10 1—31
3-point goals — Baerlocher 8, Meyer 3, Pluid, Stout 2, Holt.
Deary 46, St. John Bosco 22
COTTONWOOD — Kenadie Kirk recorded a double-double for the Mustangs in a Whitepine League Division II win versus the Patriots.
Kirk had 18 points and 15 rebounds. Araya Wood added 13 points and had six steals for Deary (11-4, 8-2).
Jade Prigge led St. John Bosco (4-8, 4-5) with 12 points in the losing effort.
DEARY (11-4, 8-2)
Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 0 3-4 3, Kenadie Kirk 6 6-8 18, Emiley Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 5 2-3 13, Triniti Wood 4 0-0 10, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 11-15 46.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (4-8, 4-5)
Jade Prigge 6 0-0 12, Dani Sonnen 0 0-0 0, Noelle Chmelik 0 0-0 0, Sarah Waters 0 0-0 0, Julia Wassmuth 3 0-0 6, Rachel Sonnen 1 0-0 2, Raylie Warren 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 0-0 22.
Deary 14 16 10 6—46
St. John Bosco 8 2 4 8—22
3-point goals — T. Wood 2, A. Wood.
Potlatch 48, Logos 27
POTLATCH — The Loggers only scored 14 points in the first half, but were a buzzsaw in the second half in a Whitepine League Division I win versus the Knights.
The Loggers scored 34 of their 48 points after the break.
Jaylee Fry led Potlatch (8-10, 6-8) with 17 points. Tayva McKinney and Jordan Reynolds each added 10 points.
Logos (5-11, 2-12) was led by Sydney Miller with 13 points. Ameera Wilson added 11 points in the loss.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (5-11, 2-12)
Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Ameera Wilson 4 3-5 11, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 1 1-2 3, Eve Rench 0 0-0 0, Sara Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Sydney Miller 4 4-6 13, KatieBeth Monjure 0 0-0 0, Tabitha Miller 0 0-0 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0, Signe Holloway 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 8-13 27.
POTLATCH (8-10, 6-8)
Emma Chambers 1 5-6 7, Tayva McKinney 5 0-1 10, Jaylee Fry 8 1-4 17, Bailyn Anderson 1 0-0 2, Becca Butterfield 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 5 0-0 10, Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Josephine Johnson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zims 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-11 48.
Logos 6 9 7 5—27
Potlatch 6 8 17 17—48
3-point goals — S. Miller.
North Idaho Christian 42, Pullman Christian 36
PULLMAN — The Eagles cut a 14 fourth-quarter lead down to four, but lost on senior night to the Royals in a Mountain Christian League game.
Faith Berg led the Eagles (10-7, 9-7) with 11 points. Faith and her sister Grace, along with Christina Lindstrom were honored before the game for senior night.
Coach Trent Goetze also applauded Anna Fitzgerald for her effort in the game.
“(Fitzgerald) is going to be a rockstar,” Goetze said.
A full box score was not available.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. John Bosco 45, Deary 42
COTTONWOOD — The Patriots saw a nine point third quarter lead get cut to one, but held on for a Whitepine League Division II win versus the Mustangs on Monday.
Deary (5-8, 5-4) got to within one point with three seconds to go, but Clay Weckman hit both of his free throws for St. John Bosco to help seal the win. Weckman finished with 12 points.
Levi Wassmuth had a double-double for the Patriots (7-5, 4-3) with 10 points and 17 rebounds. Cody Wassmuth added 14 points.
The Mustangs were led by Kalab Rickard who finished with 20 points.
DEARY (5-8, 5-4)
Laithan Proctor 2 3-5 7, Kalab Rickard 8 4-6 20, Blaine Clark 3 0-0 6, Gus Rickert 2 1-3 5, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 8-14 42.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (7-5, 4-3)
Cody Wassmuth 6 1-2 14, Luke Stubbers 1 0-0 2, Clay Weckman 5 2-4 12, Torry Chmelik 1 1-3 3, Levi Wassmuth 5 0-2 10, Dustin Kaschmitter 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 4-11 45.
Deary 8 8 7 19—42
St. John Bosco 14 8 12 11—45
3-point goals — C. Wassmuth.
Kamiah 56, Troy 37
TROY — Brady Cox piled up 16 points and Kamiah stormed past Troy in a Whitepine League game.
Kavan Mercer added 11 points for the Kubs, who led 16-8 after the first quarter.
Troy received a team-high nine points from Brody Patrick.
“We have a lot of sickness going on, so we got everyone (available) playing time,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “It was a good team win. Our goal was to try to get some rest for our starting five.”
KAMIAH (13-5, 8-3)
Kavan Mercer 4 0-0 11, Luke Krogh 2 1-2 5, David Kludt 3 0-1 6, Jack Wilkins 1 0-0 2, Everett Skinner 2 0-0 6, Brady Cox 7 2-2 16, Tug Loughran 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 2 4-4 6, Will Millage 0 0-0 0, Colby Hix 1 0-0 2, Kendrick Wheeler 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 4-9 56.
TROY (2-14, 0-12)
Eli Stoner 2 0-0 4 , Joseph Bendel 3 0-0 6, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Strunk 1 0-0 2, Noah Johnson 2 1-1 5, Chandler Blazzard 3 0-0 6, Boden Demeerleer 1 0-0 3, Samuel Stoner 0 0-0 0, Brody Patrick 4 1-1 9, D. Holden 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 2-2 37.
Kamiah 16 17 9 14—56
Troy 8 13 5 11—37
3-point goals — Demeerleer, DeGroot, Skinner 2, Mercer 3.
JV — Kamiah 63, Troy 22
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 56, Colton 29
ST. JOHN, Wash. — With no practices or games in over a week, the Wildcats fought hard but lost to the Eagles in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division game.
Senior Raph Arnhold led the team with 16 points. Arnhold also had five steals and four rebounds.
“Arnhold is doing everything he can for our club,” coach Brandon McIntosh said. “Young man is playing his heart out right now.”
McIntosh also praised Arnhold for the energy he brings to the court. “Energy needs to be contagious instead of this COVID stuff.”
COLTON (1-10, 0-6)
Raph Arnhold 6 3-4 16, Grant Wolf 1 0-0 2, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Matthew Reisenauer 1 0-2 3, Angus Jordan 1 1-2 4, Dalton McCann 0 1-2 1, Wyatt Jordan 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 5-10 29.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (7-7, 3-3)
Birch Brown 0 0-0 0, Brennen Gonzalez 1 0-2 0, Tanner Fleming 6 4-8 19, Ryan Anderson 1 0-2 2, Nick Webb 1 0-0 3, Logan Marconi 1 1-2 3, Pedro Molina 2 5-6 10, Tucker Thompson 0 0-0 0, Mason Pitts 0 0-0 0, Matthew DeFord 1 0-0 2, Austin Stanley 5 2-3 12, Landen Miller 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 13-25 56.
Colton 8 10 7 4—29
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 8 19 14 15—56
3-point goals — Arnhold, A. Jordan, W. Jordan, Reisenauer, Fleming 3, Webb, Molina.
North Idaho Christian 65, Pullman Christian 51
PULLMAN — The Eagles had steller performances from their seniors on senior night but lost to the Royals in a Mountain Christian League game.
Kyle Gleason had 10 points and five steals.
“(Gleason) played the game of his life,” coach Jamie Gleason said.
Shane Shaffer had a double-double finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six steals.
Gleason, Shaffer and Brock Weller were honored before the game.
A complete box was not available.