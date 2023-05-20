Troy rushes the field after defeating Clearwater Valley on Friday in the State 1A championship game at Church Field in Lewiston. The Trojans shutout the Rams 10-0, closing out the game in the 5th inning.
Troy rushes the field after defeating Clearwater Valley on Friday in the State 1A championship game at Church Field in Lewiston. The Trojans shutout the Rams 10-0, closing out the game in the 5th inning.
Austin Johnson/Daily News
Austin Johnson/Daily News
Austin Johnson/Daily News
Austin Johnson/Daily News
LEWISTON — Troy’s Eli Stoner stepped into the batter’s box as the Trojans were two runs away from a mercy-rule victory in the Idaho Class 1A state championship against Whitepine League foe Clearwater Valley on Friday at Church Field in Lewiston.
Facing a 1-0 count, Stoner drove a pitch deep into left field to send Joseph Bendel and Levi McCully home, sealing Troy’s 10-0 victory over the Rams in five innings. The win gave the Trojans their second state championship in as many years.
“We played phenomenal,” Troy coach Tyler Strunk said. “We just beat the second-best team in the state 10-0. We’re feeling good.”
Winning one state title is a task in itself, but winning back-to-back championships takes even more juice, and according to Stoner, this could signify the start of a Troy baseball dynasty.
“I think it really is,” Stoner said on the possibility of Troy becoming a dynasty. “I think our coaches have brought a great program to us, and getting a good group of kids together is the key.”
Here’s how Troy reached the top again:
The closer
Not only did Stoner hit the game-winner, but he also closed the game on the mound.
Bendel got the start and pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out four.
The junior slugger got pulled in the fourth with two outs while the Trojans were in a sticky situation.
The inning started with the Trojans recording two outs against the Rams’ first two batters. With two outs, Talon Myer got on base following an errant throw to first base.
Troy continued to get in its own way after back-to-back mishandled pitches by catcher Makhi Durrett.
After a Carson Schilling and Fabbi walk, the bases were loaded, and Strunk decided to call it a night for Bendel.
Once Stoner took the mound, Tiago Pickering hit a slow-roller to the pitchers mound, where Stoner was able to calmly throw out Myer at home plate to end the inning.
Stoner finished his night on the mound, allowing no runs on two hits in 1 1/3 innings pitched.
“I just came in calm,” Stoner said. “I think it’s really important to calm yourself down and come in really mentally prepared, and I think that was the key.”
Struggling to bring runners home
At first glance, it may appear that Strunk lacked confidence in the slugger, but the junior was constantly digging Troy out of holes throughout the ball game.
Clearwater Valley left runners stranded at the end of every inning and just couldn’t find a way to capitalize.
The top of the second was a bit of foreshadowing, as Jake Fabbi forced Bendel to throw 10 pitches before he was walked.
Anthony Fabbi also worked Bendel deep into his pitch count, forcing the junior to throw seven pitches. Fabbi leveled the pitch down the third base line right into a Joseph Bendel error.
Myer hit a soft line drive to second baseman Dominic Holden to force Anthony Fabbi out the next at-bat.
With two outs, Bendel struck out Schilling to get out of the inning unscathed.
“We just needed to make the plays that we should make,” Strunk said. “Those spectacular plays will be spectacular, but you have to make the ones you should make.”
Where it was won
Troy went ahead 4-0 following the bottom of the third after scoring two runs on three hits while leaving two runners stranded.
Levi McCully popped out to end the inning, with runners on second and third, allowing CV was to get out relatively unharmed. But once the bottom of the fourth got started, the Trojans began to bury the Rams.
Stoner got on base to start the inning, and after an errant throw to first base, he was able to make it to second.
Joseph Doumit came up next and dropped the ball right over the head of the infield to get on base.
Wade Moser hit a sac line drive to second next. But CV first baseman Aaron Hicks’ throw to home was completely off the mark, allowing Stoner to score.
Troy added two more runs after a Holden sac fly and a Durrett RBI single.
“We’re a really aggressive team,” Strunk said. “If a team makes a mistake, we’re going to put one or two runs up from it.”
For the third year in a row, Prairie finishes third
Prairie notched an 8-6 win over Potlatch in the third-place game earlier in the day.
The Pirates scored four runs in the top of the sixth after being in a 6-3 hole to put themselves ahead 7-6.
Eli Hinds hit an RBI double on a line drive to center field to score Cody Kashmitter and give Prairie the lead for good.
“It was just a timely hit,” Prairie baseball coach David Shears said. “We hit the ball well all day, and he just came at the right time.”
Prairie’s Noah Behler pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed six runs on five hits while striking out eight.
Clearwater Valley 000 00—0 3 6
Troy 202 33—10 6 4
Anthony Fabbi and Tiago Pickering. Joseph Bendel, Eli Stoner (4) and Makhi Durrett.
Clearwater Valley hits — Talon Myer, Trebor Altman, Landon Schlieper.
Troy hits — Kaiden Strunk 2, Eli Stoner (2B), Dominic Holden, Joseph Bendel, Durrett.
———
Prairie 101 014 1—8 11 4
Potlatch 141 000 0—6 5 5
Noah Behler, Owen McIntire (6) and Cody Kashmitter. Jameson Morris, Josh Billtonin (5) and Avery Palmer.