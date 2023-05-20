LEWISTON — Troy’s Eli Stoner stepped into the batter’s box as the Trojans were two runs away from a mercy-rule victory in the Idaho Class 1A state championship against Whitepine League foe Clearwater Valley on Friday at Church Field in Lewiston.

Facing a 1-0 count, Stoner drove a pitch deep into left field to send Joseph Bendel and Levi McCully home, sealing Troy’s 10-0 victory over the Rams in five innings. The win gave the Trojans their second state championship in as many years.

“We played phenomenal,” Troy coach Tyler Strunk said. “We just beat the second-best team in the state 10-0. We’re feeling good.”

