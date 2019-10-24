LEWISTON — Troy’s volleyball team only had a pair of sets taken from it all year in Whitepine League Division I play; a league below, Kendrick was only two sets less dominant.
Save Class 4A Moscow, the only team that’d swiped a game from the Trojans in 2019 was Genesee. At the Lewis-Clark State Activity Center on Wednesday, the Bulldogs earned one game, but overall, were managed.
Troy, the defending 1A-DI state champion, chalked up its fourth consecutive 1A-DI District II title, winning 25-18, 25-20, 18-25, 25-16.
Kendrick conceded one game as well before rattling off three consecutive wins to avenge a defeat to the Knights in last year’s 1A-DII District II title game in emerging with a 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-8 win.
The two schools — separated by 13 miles — head to State with unblemished records in their respective classifications, and do so with fervor and experience in tow.
But as it happens, Troy was spearheaded by a sophomore, albeit one who showed out like a senior.
All-State outside hitter Morgan Blazzard was a force for Troy (23-3). She had a season-best 29 kills, overwhelming Genesee with a high-flying stroke that time and again quelled Bulldog momentum.
“Just being smart hitters, using their block to tool them,” Blazzard said of her team’s approach.
Fellow All-State hitter Lindsey Kwate, Blazzard’s compatriot since kindergarten, chipped in 14 kills: “I think we just wanted it; we’ve had this goal since the beginning of the season.”
With the amount of firepower Troy boasts, it’s conceivable it’ll be a favorite to pocket its third state championship in the previous four years.
“And I had to play two years without her,” Kwate said of Blazzard, laughing. “We’ve built up this program. Coach (Deborah) Blazzard is amazing. She wants it just as bad for us, if not more.”
In all, the Trojans were able to take the Bulldogs (24-7) — who have also earned a berth to State — “out of system” with effective serving, Deborah Blazzard said. Their eight aces helped subdue a sound Genesee front, which got 14 kills from Lucie Ranisate and powered the Bulldogs to a victory in the third game.
Additionally, “they’ve always had tough serving,” Kwate said. “I don’t think we were ready for the short serves.”
But one of the state’s top duos clamped down in the first two games and in the fourth, during which the Trojans rebounded from a relatively sluggish start, taking advantage with a palpable edge in experience and limiting their mishaps on the pins.
Troy, after going down 8-5, went on a 9-1 run underlined by net play that grew more efficient as the match wore on.
Deborah Blazzard said Troy’s adjustment to tighter setting was key, along with its added emphasis on clean passing. Kwate led the team with 19 digs, providing response for a Bulldogs team that “just never lets the ball drop,” Blazzard said.
Troy, a State mainstay, is bound to be familiar with some upcoming opponents. Despite that, Blazzard said the key is to “go back to the basic skills we started our season with.”
Kendrick found itself in a one-game hole thanks to a crafty Logos team that garnered an edge with Tiger errors and tipped balls into narrow openings.
Yet no one expected the senior-laden Tigers to drop their heads.
“If there’s an error, they overcome it,” coach Ann Munstermann said. “I can’t really explain these girls. They’re amazing; they work together and fire with each other.”
Two of the Kendrick’s seven seniors, Eliza Olson and Cassidy Lustig, led the charge. Olson had a match-high 17 kills and Lustig kicked in 13 of the team’s 45 total. But to Munstermann, it was the passing of libero Mya Brown that kickstarted a comeback, which turned into a handling.
“Mya just stepped in and started setting everything up,” Munstermann said.
Lustig said Logos had been a “mental block” in previous years, but Kendrick’s cohesion and veteran leadership paid dividends this time.
The Tigers (17-1) stirred offensively about midway through the second game, and compiled a momentum-turning rally — led by Olson — to eventually stymie the Knights.
“We started finding the lines, finding back corners,” Munstermann said. “But camaraderie was the No. 1 thing.”
Kendrick’s congruent outing continued, as it shot back after going down 6-0 early in the third. A 9-1 run ensued, and the fourth simply was a superior extension of the momentum the Tigers accrued in that game.
“The fourth’s when everything was finally going,” said Lustig, who’d missed the previous match with illness. “We played like a team, like what we’re about. We played like a cohesive unit and moved with the ball.”
For Logos, which will travel to McCall on Saturday for a State play-in game, Kirstin Wambeke had six kills and Lucia Wilson blocked five.
