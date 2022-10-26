Four total area teams, including one title favorite, will be among those competing in the Idaho Class 1A Division I and II state volleyball tournaments Friday and Saturday at Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho.

Defending state champion Troy, fresh off another district title, holds the top seed in the 1A DI state tournament, while second-place district-finisher Genesee is the No. 2 seed.

The Trojans (25-5) begin their title defense at 10 a.m. Pacific on Friday facing the Grace Grizzlies — the same team they beat to clinch last year’s championship. Grace upset Genesee in the semifinal round of the 2021 tournament before falling to Troy in back-to-back straight-set encounters.

