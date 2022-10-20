LEWISTON — A mid-match Genesee surge and Troy wobble generated some drama, but things ultimately reverted to form in the Class 1A Division I district volleyball final Wednesday at Lewis-Clark State’s P1FCU Activity Center.
The top-seeded Trojans prevailed 25-11, 26-28, 25-21, 25-16 to book a spot at the state tournament Oct. 28-29 in Rexburg, Idaho, where they will also be defending champions.
The Bulldogs, having fallen to Troy in the district winner’s bracket final for a third consecutive year, will face Logos of Moscow at 6 p.m. today at the same site for the other state berth.
The Trojans (25-5) looked untouchable in the first set with a display of military precision on offense and seemingly impregnable defense, only for the Bulldogs (25-9) to raise their game at the same time Troy came down to earth in the second, with each team saving two set points before Genesee converted for its first set win in the teams’ three meetings this season. The Bulldogs came out steaming while the Trojans floundered and sprayed errors to start the third, stoking hopes for an upset among the Genesee fan base, which included a vocal student
section waving carboard-cutout likenesses of the team’s coaches and senior leaders.
Not only did 5-foot-11 middle blocker Jolee Ecklund lead the Trojans in kills (16) and digs (24), but she often came up with her best play at key junctures of the match. It was Ecklund who clinched set point in the first with a blazing kill; another Ecklund kill followed by a run on her serve that started the Troy rally when her team was in trouble trailing 11-2 early in the third; and Ecklund fired the winning shot, an overhead strike that skipped off the arms of a Genesee defender on match point in the fourth.
“I think Jolee did really well tonight,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “She was definitely a steady presence to help the Trojans — and I think Ashlyn (Strunk), when she came in and served, it’s a lot of pressure and she did amazing.”
Other statistical leaders for Troy included Dericka Morgan (nine kills, 15 digs), Katie Gray (14 digs) and Nicole Hunter (13 digs). For Genesee, Isabelle Monk chalked up 13 kills while Makenzie Stout had 23 digs and 35 assists.
Last year’s Trojans having been led by a large core of seniors, none of the members of the current roster were starters on the lineup that took the 2021 state title.
The only senior going this year for Troy is Gray, who was injured during last year’s state tourney. Juniors Ecklund and Morgan were on the rotation a year ago, but will be stepping in as starters for the first time.
“That’s part of the beauty of the win tonight, is they just had to come together and find their own path,” Blazzard said. “They’ve done that; they found a way. Katie Gray will get her chance to play at State.”
Bulldogs to battle Knights for berth
Earlier in the evening, Logos of Moscow recovered from a first-set hammering to top Potlatch 7-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21 in an elimination match.
The Knights (14-7), who had dropped both of their regular-season meetings with the Loggers (16-6) and initially looked on course for the same fate in this one, emerged in the final three sets. Genesee and Logos split regular-season meetings and have each had the distinction of taking a set off Troy in this tournament.
Key contributors for Logos included Lucia Spencer with seven aces, Evie Grauke with 11 kills, and GraceAnn VanderPloeg with 11 digs.
“They have a good set of hitters, and we’ll have to come ready to play,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said.