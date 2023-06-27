Troy’s Holden named player of the year

Troy pitcher Dominic Holden sends throws a pitch during the semifinal round of the 1A state baseball tournament on May 18 at Church Field in Lewiston. Holden was named the classification's player of the year.

 Austin Johnson

AREA ROUNDUP

Sophomore pitcher Dominic Holden of the state champion Troy Trojans received Class 1A player of the year honors as the all-Idaho baseball teams, voted by each classification’s coaches, were announced last week.

Both the Trojans and the Kendrick Tigers were well-represented in the awards. Holden finished the year with a 6-2 record and a 0.14 ERA — the lowest in the entire state. Holden’s coach Tyler Strunk also earned the classification’s coach of the year honors.

Tags

Recommended for you