Troy’s Holden named player of the year

Troy pitcher Dominic Holden sends throws a pitch during the semifinal round of the 1A state baseball tournament on May 18 at Church Field in Lewiston. Holden was named the classification's player of the year.
Sophomore pitcher Dominic Holden of the state champion Troy Trojans received Class 1A player of the year honors as the all-Idaho baseball teams, voted by each classification’s coaches, were announced last week.
Both the Trojans and the Kendrick Tigers were well-represented in the awards. Holden finished the year with a 6-2 record and a 0.14 ERA — the lowest in the entire state. Holden’s coach Tyler Strunk also earned the classification’s coach of the year honors.
The vote was conducted and results first published by the Idaho Statesman. All area honorees are listed below.
Area all-state honorees
Class 1A
Player of the year — Dominic Holden, Troy, pitcher.
Coach of the year — Tyler Strunk, Troy.
First team — Jaxon Vowels, Potlatch, pitcher; Wyatt Fitzmorris, Kendrick, catcher; Tucker Ashmead, Kendrick, outfield; Isaac Rigney, Kendrick, outfield.
Second team — Ty Koepp, Kendrick, pitcher; Xavier Carpenter, Kendrick, infield; Dale Fletcher, Kendrick, infield.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Rams’ Ketola gets player of the year nod
Clearwater Valley-Kooskia’s Jessica Ketola was named Idaho Class 1A player of the year as the all-Idaho softball teams, voted on by each classifciation’s coaches, were announced last week.
Among the 1A the area had 17 players garner first or second-team nods across the 1A and 2A classifications. The area also produced the coach of the year in Genesee’s Brian Malcom.
Ketola finished the season with a 14-7 record along with a 1.72 ERA. She also had 241 strikeouts compared to just 21 walks in 130 innings pitched.
Malcom led the Bulldogs to a state championship finish after finishing fourth in the Whitepine League’s regular season standings.
In the 2A, Grangeville pitcher Mattie Thacker earned second-team honors.
Orofino’s Rilee Diffin also earned a second-team nod as a catcher.
The vote was conducted and results first published by the Idaho Statesman.
Area all-state honorees
Class 1A
Player of the year — Jessica Ketola, Clearwater Valley, pitcher.