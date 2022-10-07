HIGH SCHOOLS/COLLEGES

TROY — The host Trojans remained unbeaten in Whitepine League Division I volleyball play with a 25-10, 25-9, 25-8 rout of Lapwai on Thursday.

Dericka Morgan and Jolee Ecklund “really stepped up for us today,” according to coach Debbie Blazzard, as they combined for 27 kills in the win for Troy (18-5, 10-0).

