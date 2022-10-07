HIGH SCHOOLS/COLLEGES
TROY — The host Trojans remained unbeaten in Whitepine League Division I volleyball play with a 25-10, 25-9, 25-8 rout of Lapwai on Thursday.
Dericka Morgan and Jolee Ecklund “really stepped up for us today,” according to coach Debbie Blazzard, as they combined for 27 kills in the win for Troy (18-5, 10-0).
JV — Troy def. Lapwai.
Bulldogs sink Pirates
COTTONWOOD — Visiting Genesee rolled to a 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 Whitepine League Division I victory against Prairie of Cottonwood.
Makenzie Stout had a double-double of 15 digs and 27 assists for the Bulldogs (10-3, 9-3), while Audrey Barber notched 13 kills and two blocks.
“It’s the first time that we’ve won up there in at least four years,” said Genesee coach Pete Crowley. “We’re really excited, just getting the win and getting out of there.”
JV — Genesee def. Prairie 25-17, 26-24.
Maniacs tame Tigers
OROFINO — On Dig for a Cure Night at Orofino, the host Maniacs posted a 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 while raising money to combat cancer.
Livia Johnson made 23 assists for Orofino (6-9), while Grace Beardin fired eight kills.
JV — Kendrick def. Orofino 25-22, 11-25, 15-12.
Colton rolls in three
COLTON — Sidni Whitcomb tallied six digs, eight assists and two aces as Colton’s volleyball team racked up a 25-15, 25-10, 25-12 Southeast 1B League win against visiting Tekoa-Rosalia.
Kaydee Heitstuman finished with two blocks, Grace Kuhle had three kills, and Clair Moehrle and Holly Heitstuman each finished with two aces for the Wildcats.
PREP FOOTBALLCV 20, Potlatch 6
POTLATCH — In a clash of two of the top teams in Whitepine League Division I standings, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia gave up the opening score of the game but never allowed another Potlatch touchdown en route to a win that solidified its second-place status.
The Rams (5-2, 4-1) benefited from 14 tackles by Jake Fabbi including four sacks, along with 12 tackles with three sacks from Anthony Carter, and 14 tackles including a sack by Tiago Pickering. Anthony Fabbi knocked down five Potlatch passes.
On the offensive side, Jake Fabbi ran a 70-yard kickoff return to turn the tables on the Loggers (4-2, 3-2) immediately after their lone touchdown, while Bass Myers rushed 11 times on the night for 104 yards and a touchdown.
“For us to go on the road on a Thursday night on a 6 p.m. game and do what we did, I just couldn’t be more proud of this team,” Clearwater Valley coach Allen Hutchens said.
Potlatch 6 0 0 0— 6Clearwater Valley 8 0 6 6—20
Potlatch — 12 run (run failed)
Clearwater Valley — Jake Fabbi 70 kickoff return (Anthony Carter run)
Clearwater Valley — Carson Schilling 14 run (run failed)
Clearwater Valley — Bass Myers 36 run (pass failed)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho falls in four
MOSCOW — Senior outside hitter Allison Munday had 17 kills, but the Idaho volleyball team fell 25-13, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19 in Big Sky Conference action at Memorial Gym.
Freshman outside hitter Olivia Gloeckner added 14 kills and 12 blocks, and freshman middle hitter Madison Wilson contributed 10 kills for the Vandals (3-13, 0-4). Senior setter Hailey Pelton finished with 46 assists. Freshman libero Aine Doty tallied 18 digs.
Idaho next plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Weber State.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERCalifornia 2, Washington State 1
BERKELEY, Calif. — Keely Roy scored twice in the first 38 minutes, and the Cougars couldn’t fully record as they fell for the first time since the Aug. 18 season opener, dropping a Pac-12 Conference game to the Bears at Edwards Field.
Roy took a through ball from Ayo Oke and split the back line of Washington State (8-2-2, 2-1-1), then finishing from the top of the box in the 11th minute. Oke then was taken down just inside the penalty area, and Roy converted on the penalty kick to give California () a 2-0 lead.
Senior forward Brianna McReynolds headed in a ball off the foot of freshman forward Lily Boyden with less than two minutes to go for the Cougars’ lone goal.
The teams each had 13 shots, with the only shots on goal those that scored. Washington State had a 4-3 edge in corners.
Neither sophomore Nadia Cooper nor Angelina Anderson had to make a save.
The Cougars, who saw their 10-match unbeaten streak come to an end, next play at noon Sunday at Stanford.
WSU 0 1—1
California 2 0—2
California — Keely Roy (Ayo Oke), 11th.
California — Keely Roy, PK, 38th.
WSU — Brianna McReynolds (Lily Boyden), 89th.
Shots — Washington State 13, California 13. Saves — Washington State: Nadia Cooper 0. California: Angelina Anderson 0.