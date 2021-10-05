COTTONWOOD — The Troy volleyball team remained undefeated in Whitepine League Division I play Monday night with a 25-11, 25-11, 25-19 win versus Prairie.
Makayla Sapp led the team with 17 digs, and Isabelle Raasch had 32 assists.
Troy improved to 19-4 overall and 11-0 in league.
JV — Troy def. Prairie
C — Prairie def. Troy
Logos picks up road win
DEARY — Logos went on the road and won a nonleague match versus Deary in four sets, 25-16, 25-13, 18-25, 25-16.
Lucia Spencer had 27 serves with no errors and recorded nine aces. “She really carried the first set,” Logos coach Jessica Evans said.
Ellie Brower led the team with 12 digs. Lina Jankovic had seven kills and three blocks.