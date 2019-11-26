By now, it should be obvious that the 2019 Cougars are simply incapable of leaving well enough alone.
After charging back from an 11-point deficit in two-plus minutes to assume a lead with two seconds on the clock, they would assuredly find some way of extending this Netflix series of a football game, just a little.
This time, Renard Bell did the honors.
Now, he could have kept it simple. The Washington State receiver, who had just submitted the best performance of his career, could have trotted to either side of the end zone and succinctly pulled off a standard backflip, as any number of his Cougars forefathers have done over the years.
Amid all the other expressions of euphoria at Martin Stadium at that moment Saturday night, with a 54-53 victory apparently in hand, perhaps no one but the conscientious back judge would have noticed Bell’s stunt.
This would have achieved the desired result — a celebration penalty designed to add one final layer of drama to the wildest WSU win in recent memory. And it would have done so with the precision that coach Mike Leach demands.
But no. A game like this deserved something more elaborate.
Bell sprinted into the open field and whipped his 162-pound body into what gymnasts call a round-off backflip — a cartwheel that dovetails into, and adds extra sizzle to, the usual flag-inducing backflip the Cougars generally settle for. Why not? The penalty is 15 yards either way.
Well, everything worked out. Those final two seconds eventually elapsed. And everyone agreed the gymnastics were stellar.
The Cougars’ penchant for rashness has caused them immeasurable heartache this year, but they found a way in their final home game of the season to parlay their exuberance — the trait that underpins their rashness — into immeasurable joy.
The tone, of course, had been established seven days earlier, when sophomore running back and provocateur Max Borghi guaranteed the Cougars would defeat the Beavers and become bowl-eligible for the fifth straight year. For the record, this didn’t seem a premeditated crime. The notion of going Joe Namath had popped into Borghi’s head a split second before he did so.
Nonetheless, it was an indeed a sports-world misdemeanor, and if the Beavers had successfully protected that 11-point lead in the final 130 seconds they’d have talked endlessly about the motivation they’d derived from feeling disrespected.
As this crazy football game would have it, Borghi himself made sure that didn’t happen. With the ball at the 2-yard line and four seconds left, he and Anthony Gordon studied the Beavers’ stretched-out defense, quickly conferred, then decided to run up the gut. Senior center Fred Mauigoa pointed the way before taking out the nose guard, and Borghi darted home.
“Couldn’t write it any better,” Gordon said.
Forgotten in that instant were the Cougars’ critical defensive lapses in tight losses at Arizona State and Oregon. Forgotten was their implosion against UCLA in another wacky, high-scoring home game in September. Forgotten also was a similar loss to California here five years ago.
From the standpoint of the Cougars’ collective psyche, the nearest analogue for this spectacle was a triple-overtime win against Boise State in 2017, in which Tyler Hilinksi directed a comeback from a 21-point deficit, a few months before his death. Surely that thought occurred to Kym and Mark Hilinski, who were in attendance after their son was honored in a pregame ceremony on what would have been his Senior Night.
Gordon, in directing two touchdown drives in the final four minutes, dreamed up the best Tyler Hilinksi tribute of the night.
After the Borghi touchdown, the Cougars launched into a variety of group and individual celebrations, presumably obeying all five trillion NCAA regulations except one: Thou shalt not backflip.
The penalty was assessed on the kickoff, which meant that Jack Crane couldn’t boot the ball safely into the end zone and the Beavers therefore had a slightly less improbable shot at a miraculous touchdown.
Channeling the 1982 Cal Bears a few hours after the most recent Big Game, the Beavers gave it a marvelous try, lateraling nine times in a comical coda to a three-hour, 40-minute game.
A ninth lateral went awry, and Washington State defensive lineman Tristan Brock scooped up the ball, got pinballed around a bit and was finally toppled, ending one of the longest two-second spans in Cougar history.
Lying supine on the turf, his joy unmistakable, Brock raised the ball aloft, then handed it niftily to the official standing above him.
Couldn’t write it any better.
Dale Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.