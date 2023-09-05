At this point, people might be getting tired of hearing about it.

Ten of the Pac-12 Conference’s 12 teams have announced their departure from the conference, leaving Washington State and Oregon State as the leftovers nobody wanted.

USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are Big Ten bound in 2024-25; Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State are headed to the Big 12 next year; and, most recently, Stanford and Cal will make a puzzling departure to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Tags

Recommended for you