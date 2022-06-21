Turning the corner

The week began with Joel Dahmen getting a shout out on ESPN.
In the middle came a share of the lead in a major golf tournament.
And the end might not have quite gone the way he wanted, but he also found out something more telling about himself than when he began.
The cancer survivor and one-time winner on the PGA Tour, who’s best known for his bucket hats and his self-depreciating personality, went from major tournament afterthought to possible serious contender for the second time in almost a year as Dahmen finished in a tie for 10th place Sunday at the 122nd United States Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
“I said this multiple times, where I’m pretty good at golf,” said Dahmen, the former two-time Washington Class 2A state boys individual champion. “I always believed that, but I probably need to believe a little more. You know, being in these moments, especially over the weekend, and I handled myself really well.”
That he did. His final-round 1-over-par 71 more than made up for the hiccups Dahmen endured Saturday, where heading into the third round tied for the lead he bogeyed four of the first eight holes on a day where his putting kind of abandoned him. The finish left him at even-par 280, six shots behind first-time major winner Matt Fitzpatrick.
It earned Dahmen, 34, a paycheck of $407,220 and a spot in the top-10. Most importantly, he won’t have to go through the grueling process of qualifying for next year’s Open, which is set to be staged at Los Angeles Country Club.
“I will not take a USGA championship for granted anymore,” Dahmen said.
Nor will anyone else take him for granted, either.
Dahmen, who entered the week ranked No. 130 in the world, got a shoutout from the ESPN crew working the Open just days before the start, saying he would be one to watch.
He went right out and proved them to be right. In the first two rounds of the tournament, Dahmen had a total of nine birdies and four bogeys, hit the fairways as he typically does and had a near flawless putter in holding a share of the lead at Friday’s halfway mark with defending champion Collin Morikawa.
It was the first time Dahmen has had the lead at any point in his ninth overall major tournament. In his eight previous majors, he missed the cut four times. It also was the first time since the 2014 Syncrude Boreal Open on PGA Tour Canada that Dahmen has held a 36-hole lead worldwide.
But that was just the beginning of what turned out to be a wild weekend, which had began Thursday with a Ben Rector concert in a quaint, small hall in the Boston area.
After his round Friday, he and wife Lona attempted to leave the grounds when, all of a sudden, the courtesy car the pair had for the tournament turned up missing.
“We actually do not have a car — someone took our vehicle from the valet, or they gave it to the wrong person,” Dahmen said on the “No Laying Up” podcast. “I’m not sure how that’s working right now.”
Not sure if the missing car had an effect on Dahmen, but he went out in third round and bogeyed four of the first eight holes and found himself down to world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler by five shots. However, Scheffler, who eventually finished second to Fitzpatrick, had a four-hole stretch early on the back nine in which he went double bogey-bogey-bogey-bogey and it got Dahmen and plenty of others back in the game.
“I knew it was going to be hard (but) I didn’t know it was going to be that hard,” Dahmen said after the third round. “The wind flipped, made some of the easy holes really hard, and the first four holes were brutal.”
But still finding himself three shots back gave him some confidence.
“My game is right there,” he said. “I’ve proven I can hang with these guys.”
While he never threatened in the fourth round, Dahmen found himself still right on the cusp, and with a couple of shots here and there, knows that will make a difference.
“My game is right there the way I’m hitting it,” Dahmen said. “If I can just clean up a couple of things with the putter, and yeah, I’m ready to play now. This is fun.”
The fun continues this week with the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., then the next and final major test of the season comes at the British Open, which takes place this year at the Old Course in St. Andrews.
“I can hit it with the best of them,” Dahmen said. “I learned that, especially on a course like this where you have to hit it in the fairway and it’s not overly long. I think I was one of the best ball-strikers over the four days.
“But I’m happy with where — I kind of impressed myself, I guess, in this situation. I hung in there.”
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.