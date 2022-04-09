It wasn’t always obvious which Skinner twin was running at a given moment. But the two piled up points for Moscow High School.
Caleb Skinner won three individual events and his brother, Zachary, added two runner-up finishes Friday as the Bears captured both team titles in the wind-tousled, nine-team Moscow Invitational track meet.
“Twins to the T,” Moscow coach Phil Helbling said of Caleb and Zachary. “They run the same, they’re the same height, they’ve got the same shoes.”
Caleb Skinner bounded to a personal-record triple jump of 44 feet, 3½ inches and also won the high jump and the 110-meter hurdles for the Moscow boys, while Grace Nauman matched her personal best with a 5-foot winning high jump for the girls.
This despite miserable conditions.
“All head wind,” Helbling said, “and gusts probably 20 to 30 miles an hour.”
Each Skinner boy ran a 200-meter leg for the Bears’ victorious medley relay, which also included Mohammed Saad and Isaiah Mitchem. Zachary Skinner took second in the long jump and the 110 hurdles.
Hannah Marcoe of the Moscow girls won the 300 hurdles, freshman Keira Zimmerman ruled the long jump, and those two teamed with Jessika Lassen and Megan Poler for a medley relay win. Megan Heyns ruled the 800, Peyton Watson the 400, and they partnered with Lassen and Poler to take the 1,600 relay. Also, Geneva McClory won the 3,200.
Lewiston boys distance runner Kobe Wessels strode to three wins, while the extended Kessinger family came up with three double winners: Orofino’s Ruby and Lindi as well as Lewiston thrower Thor.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Moscow 198 2. Lewiston 162.5 3. Pullman 55 4. Orofino 52 5. Weston-McEwen 44.5 6. Timberline 43 7. Troy 30.5 8. Deary 27 9. Grangeville 24.
100 — 1. Briggs Duman, Lew, 11.83 1. Micah Nelson, Tim, 11.84 3. Timothy Chapman, Pul, 11.94.
200 — 1. Micah Nelson, Tim, 23.56 2. Timothy Chapman, Pul, 23.62 3. Elijah Phillis, Troy, 24.03.
400 — 1. Sayer Latta, Mos, 53.86 2. Rylan Pickard, Mos, 54.37 3. Dalton Laney, Lew, 54.43.
800 — 1. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 2:03.02 2, James Stubbers, Lew, 2:06.58 3. Tristin O’Brien, Mos, 2:06.59.
1,600 — 1. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 4:33.17 2. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 4:40.89 3. Mick Perryman Mos, 4:46.95.
3,200 — 1. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 10:19.50 2. Liam Fitzgerald, Pul, 10:48.20 3. Kieran Long, Mos, 10:48.20.
110 hurdles — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 16.40 2. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 16.42 3. Luke Mastroberardino, Lew, 17.39.
300 hurdles — 1. Caden Toone, Mos, 44.12 2. Laithan Proctor, Dea, 45.88 3. Anthony Nix, WM, 46.83.
400 relay — 1. Moscow (Comis, Murphy, Blaker, Hutton) 46.32 2. Timberline 46.71 3. Troy 47.33.
800 relay — 1. Moscow (Woolley, Strong, Afatchao, Tate) 1:37.7 2. Weston-McEwen 1:39.45 3. Orofino 1:44.11.
Medley relay — 1. Moscow (C. Skinner, Z. Skinner, Saad, Mitchem) 3:51.58 2. Grangeville 4:04.19 3. Deary 4:05.54.
1,600 relay — 1. Lewiston (Stubbers, Laney, Lathen, Mastroberardino) 3:36.94 2. Moscow 3:38.64 3. Weston-McEwen 3:50.09.
High jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 5-8 2. Caleb Sprenger, WM, 5-8 3. Rylan Pickard, Mos, 5-6.
Pole vault — 1. Nathan Seegmiller, Mos, 11-0 2. Sayer Latta, Mos, 9-6 3. Harrison Hill, Oro, 9-6.
Long jump — 1. James White, Lew, 18-11¾ 2. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 18-6¼ 3. Cameron Reich, WM, 18-2¼.
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 44-3½ 2. Luke Mastroberardino, Lew, 39-0½ 3. Henry Hill, Oro, 38-4.
Shot put — 1. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 47-10 2. Cotton Sears, Pul, 46-11½ 3. Reid Thomas, Oro, 46-3½.
Discus — 1. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 149-6 2. Reid Thomas, Oro, 136-0 3. Cotton Sears, Pul, 132-6.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Moscow 218 2. Weston-McEwen 101.83 3. Orofino 100 4. Lewiston 89.33 5. Troy 69.33 6. Pullman 20 7. Timberline 16 8. Deary 14 9. Grangeville 12.5.
100 — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 13.64 2. Megan Poler, Mos, 14.11 2. Araya Wood, Dea, 14.47.
200 — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 28.41 2. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 28.46 3. Brynn Brownie, WM, 29.64.
400 — 1. Peyton Watson, Mos, 1:04.31 2. Jessika Lassen, Mos, 1:04.74 3. Keira Zimmerman, Mos, 1:06.65.
800 — 1. Megan Heyns, Mos, 2:39.01 2. Indigo Wulfhorst, Mos, 2:49.42 3. Ophelia Carnahan, Mos, 2:54.63.
1,600 — 1. Maya Conklin, Lew, 5:58.80 2. Geneva McClory, Mos, 6:15.80 3. Indigo Wulfhorst, Mos, 6:19.70.
3,200 — 1. Geneva McClory, Mos, 13:09.05 2. Mia Hienlein, Mos, 14:49.02 l 3. Chloe Johnson, Mos, 14:49.70.
100 hurdles — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 17.25 2. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 17.54 3. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 18.47.
300 hurdles — 1. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 49.69 2. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 50.68 3. Ahnika U’Ren, Lew, 50.76.
400 relay — 1. Weston-McEwen (King, Graham, White, Lindsey) 54.30 2. Lewiston 55.78 3. Orofino 57.36.
800 relay — 1. Weston-McEwen (King Graham, Brownie, Lindsey) 1:54.62 2. Lewiston 1:56.69 3. Orofino 2:06.88.
Medley relay — 1. Moscow (K. Zimmerman, Lassen, Marcoe, Poler) 1:57.71 2. Weston-McEwen 2:00.42 3. Timberline 2:14.06.
1,600 relay — 1. Moscow (Lassen, Watson, Heyns, Poler) 4:22.45 2. Weston-McEwen 4:42.12 3. Orofino 4:57.00.
High jump — 1. Grace Nauman, Mos, 5-0 2. Lily Lindsey, WM, 4-6 3. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Charli King, WM, 7-6 T2. Olivia Tyler, Troy, 6-6 T2. Grace Castillo, Mos, 6-6.
Long jump — 1. Katy Wessels, Lew, 16-2½ 2. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 15-8 3. Rose White, WM, 13-1½.
Triple jump — 1. Keira Zimmerman, Mos, 32-2½ 2. Isabelle Raasch, Try 31-2½ 3. Charli King, WM, 29-9½.
Shot put — 1. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 33-7 2. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 33-3 3. Zoie Kessinger, Lew, 30-0.
Discus — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 114-11 1, Zoie Kessinger, Lew, 112-0 3. Annika Huff, Lew, 108-6.