SPOKANE — Two area teams faced off in a second-place pool game Sunday at the Spokane Wood Bat baseball tournament with the Lewis-Clark Twins edging the Pullman Patriots 2-0.
The Twins earned the win by limiting the offense of the Patriots.
Lewis-Clark (11-12) held a 1-0 lead through the first four innings before tacking on another in the fifth for what would be the final run of the game.
Starter Sam Lindsley earned the win for the Twins, going five innings, striking out six and holding Pullman (5-21-1) to no hits. The lone Patriots hit of the day came from Brendan Doumit, who got the hit off of Lewis-Clark reliever Guy Krasselt.
Carson Kolb led the team with two total hits.
Pullman 000 000 0—0 1 0
Lewis-Clark 100 010 x—2 6 0
Calvin Heusser and Kris Schroeder; Sam Lindsley, Guy Krasselt (6) and Race Currin. W—Lindsley.
The Washington State volleyball team secured its final roster spot for the 2023 season with the addition of opposite hitter Magdalena Juric from CSU Northridge.
WSU Jen Greeny and associated coach Burdette Greeny announced the incoming transfer Monday.
The 6-foot-4 right side player from Zadar, Croatia, was a 2022 Big West All-Academic selection and qualified for the 2018 U.S. Junior Nationals with Mavericks Volleyball in California, which she helped lead to a third-place finish. She was also a member of the 2017 U17 European Global Challenge, playing with her home-nation of Croatia.
Juric joins a Cougars volleyball team that is hoping to punch its eighth consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament.
Washington State has several AVCA top 10 teams on its schedule this year: No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Louisville, No. 6 Stanford and No. 7 Oregon. The Cougs finished 2022 as the No. 24 team in the same poll.