Two area wrestlers from the area drew the top seeds in their weight class as the state wrestling meet begins Friday at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
Moscow’s Isaiah Murphy and Skyla Zimmerman were tabbed No. 1 in their respective divisions in Class 4A, In Class 2A, two from the area landed No. 2 seeds.
Murphy, a senior, skipped the 2020-21 season for various reasons, including the pandemic, but has charged back this year to go 17-3 and grab the top seed at 195.
“He comes straight at you,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said of Murphy’s style. “Fun to watch.”
For the first time this year, Idaho is sanctioning girls competition and Zimmerman a junior, is the top seed at 113. Last year, she placed sixth among the boys at 106.
“She’s definitely one of the top female wrestlers in the state of Idaho,” Amos said.
Among the Bears’ 12 qualifiers is third-seeded Diego Deaton (145).
In the small-school brackets, No. 2 seeds went to Izack McNeal (170) and Eli Prather (152) of Potlatch.
The Loggers boast eight qualifiers.
Area state qualifiers
CLASS 4A
Moscow
Alex Palmer (106), Jason Swam (120), Kai Reynolds (120), Aiden Prakash (132), James Greene (138), Diego Deaton (145), Eli Lyon (152), Erik Gulbrandsen (152), Micah Harder (160), Isaiah Murphy (195), Keira Zimmerman (girls 106), Skyla Zimmerman (girls 113).
CLASS 2A
Potlatch
Magnus Bryngelson (120), Benjamin Johnson (126), Carson Yearout (138), Avery Palmer (145), Eli Prather (152), Tyson Tucker (160), Izack McNeal (170), Dylan Hunt (285), Hayley McNeal (girls 145).
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.