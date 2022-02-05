Two Washington State football players, including up-and-coming receiver Joey Hobert, have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Hobert announced his intention of entering the portal in a Twitter post Thursday, and long snapper Tyler Williams’ name already was listed there.
Hobert made 15 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown as a backup slotback last season, and also blocked a punt to force a safety against Arizona. He was a second-year freshman in 2021.
His move is surprising, as he was expected to contend for a starting role next season and the Cougars have signed no receivers among the 23 members of their recruiting class so far.
Williams has served as the Cougs’ long-snapper for placekickers for 29 consecutive games. He was a fourth-year junior in 2021.
Both players are from California.