Area Colleges
Two Washington State basketball players claimed Freshman Player of the Week honors Monday from the Pac-12.
Guard Charlisse Leger-Walker was the women’s winner and forward Efe Abogidi earned the honor on the men’s side. It was the second such award this season for Leger-Walker, and Abogidi became the first Cougar male freshman since 1993 to capture a conference Player of the Week award.
Leger-Walker poured in 20 points in a near-upset of No. 7 Oregon on Dec. 21, and tallied 12 points and three steals a day later in a rout of Eastern Washington. She’s averaging 18.8 points per game this season, the No. 4 mark among NCAA rookies and No. 2 overall in the conference
Abogidi posted two of his three consecutive double-doubles last week, finishing with 16 points and 14 rebounds in a blowout of Prairie View A&M on Dec. 21, then scoring 15 points and pulling down 12 boards two days later in a win against Northwestern State. He added four blocks in each outing.
The 6-foot-10 product of Nigeria became the first Coug since Steve Puidokas in 1974-75 to record three straight double-doubles.
Guard/forward Beyonce Bea, of Idaho, was tabbed Player of the Week in Big Sky basketball. She averaged 22 points and eight rebounds in two games.
Bea, an all-conference third-teamer as a freshman last year, is averaging a team-best 16.3 points per game this season, and adding 9.7 rebounds.
Lewiston standout commits to Cougs
Lewiston High defensive end Alec Eckert plans to join the Washington State football program as a walk-on next year, he announced Monday on Twitter.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound senior is a two-star recruit who was also pursued by the College of Idaho, Columbia (of the Ivy League), Idaho and Montana State, according to 247Sports. Eckert, a Blue-Grey All-American who also played offensive line for the Bengals, collected four sacks and forced two fumbles against Post Falls in September.
Washington State ran perilously low on defensive linemen this past season and signed six players at that position during the early signing period this month.