You’d have to go back 30 years to find a more successful draft day for Washington State’s baseball program.
The Cougars had two players selected between the second and fourth rounds on Monday during Day 2 of the major league draft.
Superstar first baseman Kyle Manzardo went to Tampa Bay with the 63rd overall pick in the second round. Right-handed ace Zane Mills was scooped up in the fourth by St. Louis.
A pair of Coug teammates hadn’t been picked within the first four rounds since 1991, when Aaron Sele and Scott Hatteberg were first-rounders. Sele was a big league starting pitcher for 14 seasons and Hatteberg played catcher and first — also for 14 years in the MLB.
Manzardo, a Coeur d’Alene native and product of Lake City High, became the highest-drafted Wazzu position player since Hatteberg after capping his stellar junior season with a first-team All-America nod from Collegiate Baseball.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” he told the Spokesman-Review. “I think it really speaks to the way the program’s developing at Washington State. I really think five years from now Washington State will be one of the better teams in the Pac.”
The three-year Coug — a former Idaho Class 5A state champion with the Timberwolves — developed into a consistent left-handed threat at the plate and helped Wazzu flip its trajectory under coach Brian Green, who was hired before the 2020 season to rebuild the cellar-dwelling program.
The Cougars went 26-23 this past season for their first winning record in six years. Green was credited throughout the year for adjusting Manzardo’s batting mechanics.
Manzardo — projected by most mock drafts to go before the sixth round — finished last season fourth in the Pac-12 Conference in hitting (.365), second in RBI (60), tied for third in doubles (19), third in slugging (.640), fourth in total bases (126) and tied for ninth in home runs (11).
He totaled the most RBI since Jim Murphy in 2008 and posted a team-best 24 multi-hit games. His 13 doubles in Pac-12 play led the conference.
He is WSU’s second-ever two-time All-American — the school’s first All-American since Sele — and owns a career batting average of .336 along with 37 doubles, 16 home runs and 105 RBI. Manzardo is the Cougar record-holder with an on-base streak of 43 games, and No. 2 in WSU history with a 27-game hitting streak.
This year, he was also named to the All-Pac-12 team, and the All-American third team by ABCA/Rawlings and Perfect Game.
Mills, selected at No. 120 overall in the fourth, is the highest-drafted Wazzu pitcher since Adam Conley was picked 72nd overall by the Florida Marlins in 2011.
The 6-foot-4 Portland, Ore., native threw in 45 games over three years in Pullman. He started 13 games in 2021 after working primarily as a reliever for his first two seasons.
Mills went 5-5 with a 4.15 ERA this year, and ended his junior campaign eighth in the Pac-12 in innings (80 1/3) and strikeouts (83). The two-time Pac-12 pitcher of the week worked five-plus innings in 10 of 13 starts, and tossed a complete game at Cal. He struck out double-digit batters in three outings.
On his college career, Mills went 10-9 with a 3.95 ERA and 155 strikeouts against 139 hits and 53 walks in 141 1/3 innings.
Baseball America projected Mills to go No. 434 overall.
