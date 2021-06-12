Two Pullman players earned first-team honors as the Greater Spokane League released its all-league softball team recently.
Pullman seniors Hailey Talbot (pitcher) and Meghan McSweeney (infield) were selected to the top team in voting conducted by coaches.
The MVP was Shadle Park’s Chloe Ferchinger, the coach of the year was Shadle Park’s Scott Kine and the assistants of the year were Shadle Park’s Joe Cushner and Pullman’s April Mangiantini.
FIRST TEAM
P — Ori Vasquez, Othello; Hailey Talbot, Pullman; Crimson Rice, Shadle Park. C — Emily Garza, Othello; Ema Green, Shadle Park; Hannah Murphy, Clarkson. INF — Rilee Homer, West Valley; Emma Todhunter, East Valley; Leah Copeland, Clarkston; Trinity Richardson, Shadle Park; Camryn McDonald, Othello; Maya Valdez, Othello; Meghan McSweeney, Pullman. OF — Teagan Webster, Shadle Park; Abbey Flerchinger, Shadle Park; Ashley Garza, Othello; Hailee Guzman, Othello. DH — Nerissa Vazquez, Othello. UTIL — Isabella Bay, North Central.
MVP — Chloe Ferchinger, Shadle Park.
Coach of the year — Scott Kine, Shadle Park.
Co-assistant of the year — Joe Cushner, Shadle Park; April Mangiantini, Pullman.
SECOND TEAM
P — Emma Glore, East Valley; Jamie Olsen, Rogers. C — Keleigh Myers, Pullman; Riley Weger, East Valley; Jaelynn Proctor, Rogers. INF — Ivy Carter, West Valley; Amira Drake, East Valley; Bryanna Calkins, Clarkston; Rachel Jones, Shadle Park; Breanna Marquina, Othello; Amber McElroy, North Central; Chelsea Johnson, Pullman. OF — Janelly Verduzco, Othello; Elise McDougle, Pullman; Kylee Rogers, East Valley; Madison Wolfe, Pullman; Kelsi Benton, Pullman. UTIL — Kaitlyn Stevens, West Valley.