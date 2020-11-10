Prairie and Kendrick, the two Whitepine League football teams still alive in the state playoffs, will both play semifinal games this weekend at the Kibbie Dome.
The Pirates of Cottonwood (7-0) continue their Class 1A Division I title defense at 7 p.m. Friday against 9-1 Oakley.
Prairie has won 18 consecutive games, a streak that began on Sept. 7, 2019. The Pirates have beaten their foes by an average margin of 63-14 since then, and have only seen two deficits at all during the stretch — combined, those opponent leads lasted about 20 seconds.
Their senior class is aiming for a third state title in four years.
Prairie led by as many as 52 points and stormed past eighth-seeded Grace 72-36 last Friday in the quarterfinals. The Grizzlies led 6-0 after their first drive, but the Pirates proceeded to score three touchdowns on their first four plays from scrimmage to soar ahead for good.
Oakley smoked Butte County of Arco 80-12 on Friday.
Prairie handled the Oakley Hornets 50-22 in the semifinal round last year.
Kendrick (6-1) hopes to get over the semifinal hump at 3 p.m. Saturday against Carey.
The Tigers and freshman phenom quarterback Ty Koepp managed Watersprings of Idaho Falls 44-34 on Saturday, while the Panthers (7-0) turned away Garden Valley 46-28 the night before.
Kendrick lost to Carey 80-36 in the 2018 semifinals, and dropped another semifinal game the following year, falling 39-16 to Lighthouse Christian of Twin Falls.
The Tigers have won three straight Whitepine League Division II championships, and are 24-4 since the beginning of their 2018 campaign.
The Kibbie Dome will adhere to coronavirus-prevention protocols: Each school will be allowed 400 spectators, with seats being sold in sets of four. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.