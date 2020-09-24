Two seniors commit to UI football

Idaho’s football team recently received commitments from a pair of Northwest products, both of whom are rated two-star prospects by 247Sports.com.
All-Idaho lineman Jacob Graves, from Kuna High School, and Oregonian receiver Luke Borchardt have hopped aboard with the Vandals, as per their Twitter pages.
Graves, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 295 pounds, was an overwhelming force in the Kavemen trenches last year during Kuna’s 13-0 state championship run. He paved the way for a team boasting the most potent offense in Class 4A, earning a first-team All-State nod for his unfaltering work as a tackle.
The third-year Kavemen starter, who’ll likely project as an interior lineman in college, was ranked in the preseason among the top-10 offensive linemen in the state by Scorebook Live, an online high school sports publication.
Graves’ film exhibits a faster-than-expected jump off the line, and shell-shattering contact. He’s particularly scary rumbling downhill in the rushing game, but is more than capable of pancaking opponents with a heavy punch while shuffling back in pass protection too.
Graves was selected Sept. 14 to play in this year’s Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, scheduled to take place in the winter at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.
Borchardt, from Portland’s Grant High School, checks in at 6-5 and 195 pounds — meaning he’ll be one of UI’s two tallest pass-catchers upon arrival.
The first-team Portland Interscholastic League receiver, who plays in Oregon’s highest classification at 6A-1, accumulated 578 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns as a junior, and was named earlier this summer by prepredzone.com as one of the state’s top five receivers for 2021.
He possesses top-notch speed for his size, a long stride, range as a passing target, solid hands, a seamless ability to adjust to balls in flight and a natural leap. Borchardt made his living last year on deep, downfield routes.
He has yet to suit up for a game in 2020 — Oregon is one of 17 states not staging high school football games this fall.
Borchardt also is a standout on Grant’s track team, having posted a personal best of 15.83 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles.
The 247Sports.com recruiting rankings might not be complete for most Football Championship Subdivision and Big Sky programs at this point, but UI continues to trend upward. The Vandals, who’ve seen 11 high school athletes from the 2021 class commit this summer, own the No. 6 recruiting class in the FCS and second in their conference.
