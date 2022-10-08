Two vastly improved Pac-12 clubs face off in Los Angeles

At this point last year, Southern California and Washington State had a combined six losses.
USC would go on to win only one of its final seven football games and Washington State was weeks away from firing its coach.
The No. 6 Trojans (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) and Cougars (4-1, 1-1) are in vastly different positions 12 months later.
New USC coach Lincoln Riley has his group in an early hunt for a College Football Playoff spot and new WSU boss Jake Dickert has his program on the verge of its first Top 25 ranking in years.
The two coaches acknowledged this could be their teams’ toughest test to date.
Here are three things to watch for when the two programs meet at 4:30 p.m. (Fox) today at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
USC’s hyped-up QB
Although he’s just a sophomore, some national experts have USC quarterback Caleb Williams pegged as the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
The former Oklahoma quarterback followed his coach to Hollywood and he’s having a stellar season with his new team.
In some ways, Williams and WSU quarterback Cam Ward feature some similarities. The two have earned the nickname “Houdini” for their ability to escape near-impossible pressure in the pocket and extend the play with their legs before firing downfield to an open receiver.
But Williams has done so while taking better care of the football. While Ward had two interceptions in the end zone last week against Cal, Williams has a Pac-12-low one interception all season.
Williams has passed for 12 touchdowns and 280.4 yards per game, adding 144 net yards and three touchdowns rushing.
“This guy’s a weapon, and he uses every weapon at his disposal,” Dickert said. “You don’t shut down anybody that is this caliber. You just gotta hope you can get some hits on him when he runs and you’ve gotta affect him and not let him be on his spots ... So it’s a very unique challenge and we need to be at our best on Saturday to win this game.”
Dickert stressed that the Trojans are far from a one-man show. Receiver Jordan Addison (29 catches, six touchdowns) and running back Travis Dye (422 yards, five touchdowns) are two of the best in the nation at their positions, too.
“Business trip”
When players get an opportunity to play in their hometowns or get a rare occasion to play in front of family and friends, two things generally can occur: They’ll either play out of their minds or the added pressure might cause a few mistakes.
With 20 WSU players from in or around the Los Angeles area, Dickert is hoping for a boost rather than a distraction, whether that be from family or the bright lights of Hollywood.
“It’s not a sightseeing trip, it’s a business trip,” Dickert said. “I think our guys know that. We talked about it on Monday. I showed all the pictures, I had them get their phones out and if they want to sight-see, they can take pictures of still pictures.
“We’re down there for business.”
One of WSU’s L.A. natives happens to be its best defensive player so far this season — linebacker Daiyan Henley.
The Crenshaw High School graduate leads the Cougars in tackles (44) tackles for loss (9.5) sacks (four) and forced fumbles (two).
Henley and WSU’s front six will have their hands full with a Trojans offense that features a mobile quarterback and uses a 50-50 split in run and pass plays.
Receivers are most improved
When asked about the team’s most improved position group through five weeks, Dickert gave the nod to the receivers.
“I think through the body of work right now, I would probably say the wide receivers,” Dickert said. “Behind the scenes when you watch it, there’s been a lot of work, there’s been a lot of competition (and) I think coach (Joel) Filani does a good job of making those guys earn it.”
WSU’s plan to use a deep pass-catching corps this year is starting to take shape. So far, 12 Cougs have caught at least one pass and eight have recorded receiving touchdowns.
If Ward can get through multiple reads, which he has in recent weeks, the group’s depth could be key if WSU is to pull off an upset against USC.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.