Two vastly improved Pac-12 clubs face off in Los Angeles

USC quarterback Caleb Williams scores a touchdown against Fresno State in the first quarter at the Coliseum last Saturday in Los Angeles.Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times

At this point last year, Southern California and Washington State had a combined six losses.

USC would go on to win only one of its final seven football games and Washington State was weeks away from firing its coach.

The No. 6 Trojans (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) and Cougars (4-1, 1-1) are in vastly different positions 12 months later.

