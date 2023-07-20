The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women’s World Cup. It won’t be easy for the No. 1 team in the world.

Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the quadrennial tournament for international soccer’s most coveted trophy kicks off today and features an expanded field of 32 teams, up from 24. There are 64 matches during the tournament.

That means more competition for the two-time defending World Cup champion U.S., which won the 2015 event in Canada and the 2019 tournament in France. The Americans have won four titles overall, most of any nation.

