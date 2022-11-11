The first part of the U.S. World Cup team arrived in Qatar early today.
Nine of the 26 players and staff were met by a piano playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and people waving American flags when they walked into a Doha hotel following a flight from New York.
Coach Gregg Berhalter and players from Major League Soccer teams, whose seasons have ended, made the trip following the roster announcement Wednesday night at a Brooklyn music venue.
The initial group of players included goalkeeper Sean Johnson; defenders Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman; midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Cristian Roldan; and forwards Jesús Ferreira and Jordan Morris.
Europe-based players were to report after their clubs finished play before the World Cup break: the teams of midfielders Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo) and Yunus Musah (Valencia) finished Thursday night, though de la Torre has not played since Oct. 24 due to a torn muscle in his left leg.