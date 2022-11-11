The first part of the U.S. World Cup team arrived in Qatar early today.

Nine of the 26 players and staff were met by a piano playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and people waving American flags when they walked into a Doha hotel following a flight from New York.

Coach Gregg Berhalter and players from Major League Soccer teams, whose seasons have ended, made the trip following the roster announcement Wednesday night at a Brooklyn music venue.

Tags

Recommended for you