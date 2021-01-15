Kyle Smith recapped it succinctly, and precisely.
“Pretty simple explanation,” the second-year Washington State coach said. “They outplayed us from jump ball to final whistle.”
The Cougars were walloped 91-61 by Pac-12 foe UCLA on Thursday at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. It marked their worst loss of the Smith era, and the most points they have allowed in a game this season.
The Bruins (10-2, 6-0 Pac-12) led 8-0 after two minutes, and it never got much closer. They couldn’t miss for long stretches and overall were much too balanced, efficient and unselfish for the youthful Cougars to combat.
UCLA, the Pac-12’s preseason favorite and the only remaining unbeaten team in league play, shot above 60 percent for much of the game against an opponent that entered it leading the country in field-goal percentage defense (35.48). The Bruins totaled 20 assists and outrebounded WSU (9-3, 2-3) by 15. They put five scorers in double figures against the Cougars’ one.
“Hopefully, we learned a lesson,” Smith said. “They’re a good team, and we knew that coming in, but we really struggled to take anything away from them.
“I’d like to think we’re better than that. We need to play with more effort, more energy to compete with a team like that on the road.”
Senior WSU point guard Isaac Bonton knocked down consecutive 3-pointers from way beyond the arc to help cut a 17-point deficit to nine with 1:15 until the half. The Bruins responded with back-to-back 3s, and a foul on UCLA’s buzzer-beating attempt from near midcourt restretched the advantage to 16.
The Cougars were shooting 58 percent at the break. But the sizzling Bruins were 7 percentage points better, and 7-for-9 from long range. They had piled up a staggering 54 points by the time 20 minutes had passed.
Even as Bonton shined in the second half, the hole steadily deepened. WSU hit just one field goal in the final seven minutes.
Bonton continued his recent tear with 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting. The rest of the Cougars were 13-for-33. Sophomore guard Noah Williams, who was questionable with an injury, contributed nine points. Standout freshmen Efe Abogidi and Andrej Jakimovski were limited to four points apiece on only eight attempts combined.
“I thought Isaac competed really well. He kept his head up, didn’t get discouraged, and he had every right to be,” Smith said. “We showed our inexperience and our youth. Some guys were hanging their heads. We just were not in sync.”
Smith noted his team was in a “funk” in terms of its competitive fire — the key trait in the coach’s rebuild. He said several players weren’t themselves, and took ownership, pointing to his inadequate team preparation ahead of a physical matchup at a venue in which the Cougs own just three wins all time.
“We came out without our spark, without our energy,” Bonton added. “We didn’t play with enough grit, like we normally do. They attacked us early. They were more physical than us and played with more energy than us.”
Johnny Juzang (17 points), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (16), Tyger Campbell (16 points, six assists), Cody Riley (12 points) and Jake Kyman (10) led the way for UCLA, which boasts the No. 10 overall offense in the country, according to data compiled by statistician Ken Pomeroy. Riley bullied his way inside with ease to score eight of the game’s first 10 points, sparking the blowout.
“As much as we’re willing passers on this team, we’re all offensive threats,” Campbell said. “We were very good at that today.”
The Bruins used slick ball movement to consistently shake off defenders and carve out space to shoot. Their possession-sharing attack left WSU “disjointed” in transition, Smith said.
“They’re just really complete,” he said.
“They can shoot it from deep and they’re really skillful. They really play at a good pace. There’s no one rushing anything.”
WSU will remain in L.A., where it’ll meet USC at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Galen Center for its fourth consecutive road game.
WASHINGTON ST. (9-3, 2-3)
Jakimovski 2-5 0-0 4, Abogidi 2-3 0-0 4, Jackson 2-2 4-6 8, Bonton 10-17 0-0 23, Williams 3-5 0-0 9, Bamba 2-6 0-0 5, Miller 1-4 0-1 2, Rosario 0-3 2-2 2, Kunc 0-3 2-2 2, Markovetskyy 1-2 0-0 2, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 8-11 61.
UCLA (10-2, 6-0)
Riley 5-9 2-2 12, Bernard 2-6 2-2 6, Campbell 7-8 0-0 16, Juzang 7-14 0-0 17, Jaquez 4-7 7-7 16, Kyman 3-7 2-2 10, Hill 1-4 2-2 4, Singleton 1-1 0-0 3, Clark 3-4 1-1 7, Nwuba 0-1 0-0 0, Cremonesi 0-0 0-2 0, Stong 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 16-18 91.
Halftime_UCLA 54-38. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 7-19 (Bonton 3-5, Williams 3-5, Bamba 1-1, Abogidi 0-1, Kunc 0-2, Rosario 0-2, Jakimovski 0-3), UCLA 9-16 (Juzang 3-6, Campbell 2-2, Kyman 2-3, Singleton 1-1, Jaquez 1-3, Clark 0-1). Rebounds_Washington St. 20 (Bamba 5), UCLA 36 (Hill 7). Assists_Washington St. 8 (Miller 4), UCLA 20 (Campbell 6). Total Fouls_Washington St. 15, UCLA 14.
