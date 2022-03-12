LAS VEGAS — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 19 points, Jules Bernard added 15 and No. 13 UCLA beat No. 21 Southern California 69-59 Friday night in the Pac-12 semifinals.
The second-seeded Bruins (25-6) shut down the Trojans defensively for an eight-point halftime lead and kept them at bay with a sterling offensive second half.
Tyger Campbell added 14 points to help send UCLA into today’s title game against No. 2 Arizona.
In the other seminfinals game, Azoulas Tubelis had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Justin Kier added 13 points and No. 2 Arizona pulled away late to beat Colorado 82-70.
Arizona played without point guard Kerr Kriisa, who sprained his right ankle in the closing seconds of an 84-80 win over Stanford in the quarterfinals.
The top-seeded Wildcats (30-3) had a good offensive flow in the first half with Kier running the show, but weren’t nearly as efficient through most of the second.
No. 4 seed Colorado set a Pac-12 record with 16 3-pointers, but went 8 for 30 on 2-pointers to miss out on a chance to play in consecutive Pac-12 title games. The Buffaloes went on a 12-2 run to erase a nine-point halftime deficit, but went into an offensive funk as Arizona started to stretch the lead.
Jabari Walker led Colorado with 19 points, but had just two in the second half.
The Wildcats and Buffaloes split the regular-season series, each winning blowouts at home with dominating second halves.