AREA COLLEGES
UI adds two transfers
MOSCOW — Graduate transfer Quinton Forrest, a forward, and A.J. Youngman, a junior-college guard, will join the Idaho men’s basketball team for the 2019-20 season, the school has announced.
Forrest played last year at Jacksonville (Fla.) University, where he appeared in just 13 games because of injuries.
Youngman, who will be a junior, played for Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colo., last season, where he averaged 9.7 points and shot 45.8 percent from beyond the arc.
“He brings added 3-point shooting, competitiveness and maturity to our group,” UI interim coach Zac Claus said.
Prior to Jacksonville, Forrest played for Bethune Cookman, where as a sophomore he averaged 12.2 points per game.
“Quinton is a veteran strong forward that’s going to be able to compete on both ends,” Claus said. “He can score attacking the basket, rebound the ball and defend multiple positions.
Both players are 6-foot-4.
WSU raises $15.1M
PULLMAN — The Washington State athletic fund raised $15.1 million in the 2019 fiscal year, the school announced.
The total is the second-highest on record at the school and marks the third time it has eclipsed $15 million.
“The energy surrounding our department is contagious and that is evident with ticket sales, donations and involvement with our programs,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in a news release.
The school said 91 percent of football season-ticket holders renewed their spots, the highest total in seven years.
WSU has placed an increased emphasis on fundraising in recent years because of its budgetary problems. The athletic department is expected to amass a deficit of $103 million through 2022.
Leach featured on ESPN
Washington State football coach Mike Leach will be featured on a segment of the ESPN program E:60 that will air at 6 a.m. PDT Sunday, the network announced.
Sports reporter Jeremy Schaap traveled to Leach’s childhood hometown of Cody, Wyo., and to his offseason home of Key West, Fla., to profile the maverick coach.
According to ESPN, the hour-long program addresses some of Leach’s pet topics, such as pirates and history, but also “all the controversies” of his career as well as the 2019 Cougar season.
Two Cougs make watch lists
PULLMAN — Washington State senior receiver Dezmon Patmon was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list and Cougars center Fred Mauigoa made the Rimington Trophy watch list, the teams announced.
Patmon is one of six Pac-12 receivers on the Biletnikoff list. Nationally, Mauigoa is one of 80 centers being considered for the Rimington.
Motuga named to squad
BANGKOK, Thailand — Washington State women’s basketball player Ula Motuga, a 6-foot forward, will play for Australia in the FIBA Under-19 World Cup, it was announced.
As a freshman with the Cougars last season, Motuga started the final eight games and finished second on the team with 17 blocks. She averaged 3.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
Eight Vandals feted
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho women’s tennis program had six athletes honored by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association for academics.
From the Vandal women’s team, Marianna Petrei, Maria Tavares, Shion Watabe, Maggie Chen, Marta Magalhães and Laura Spataro were recognized, as were Lucas Coutinho and Bruno Casino- Remondo from the men’s squad.