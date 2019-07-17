SPOKANE — Out of anything Montana boss Bobby Hauck could’ve responded with, he chose to emphasize Idaho when asked what overarching differences he sensed in the Big Sky after an eight-year hiatus.
Playing once again for the splintering Little Brown Stein — he’s addressed the team in meetings on the cup’s importance — and having another long-lived adversary (85 total meetings) were more important to highlight than the Xs and Os or coach lingo during the league’s kickoff at Spokane’s Grand Davenport.
“Just having Idaho back is awesome, certainly, that’s our second-oldest rival,” said Hauck, UM’s coach from 2003-09, a span in which he won or shared the Big Sky title every year. After stops at UNLV and San Diego State, he returned to the Griz last season and guided them to a 6-5 (4-4) mark, one game shy of an FCS playoff berth.
But there are a couple of problems, both dealing with scheduling for UM, which manhandled the Vandals 46-27 last November in the Kibbie Dome to clip UI’s all-time lead to 55-28-2.
“The fact that everybody doesn’t play everybody is ridiculous,” Hauck said, most definitely referencing UM’s lack of a protected rivalry with Eastern Washington. “We don’t have the ability to have two divisions for the playoff system. I don’t know what the answer is, but it’s gotta get fixed.”
Hauck added that there’s another “burr in my saddle.” For whatever reason, UM’s top rivalry games have been slotted without breathing room in 2018 and ’19 — one week apart in ’18, two this year.
“You don’t play both your rivals next to each other,” Hauck said. “For them to be good rivalry games, you have to emphasize them.”
Said big-armed, athletic quarterback Dalton Sneed, who torched UI last year: “Coach Hauck did a great job letting us know, ‘Hey, these guys are our rivals, this is a game our university truly cares about.”’
For the Griz, led by preseason league defensive MVP Dante Olson at linebacker, the emphasis is to get over the hump. According to Griz sports information directors, UM’s ’18 squad was the “youngest team in the history of Grizzly football.” That’s 122 years, a lack of experience adding up to a ton of curable errors — single blunders that doomed the Griz in crunch time.
“We were in the lead 10 out of 11 games in the fourth quarter and only won six,” Hauck said. “We need to learn to complete games.”
As far as added youth — locally — UM nabbed Coeur d’Alene linebacker Kale Edwards, who was offered by UI, and Grangeville defensive end Noah Kaschmitter, also offered.
“North Idaho and eastern Washington have been productive for us over the years,” Hauck said.
With Olson, a breakout with a school-record 151 tackles who “nobody was asking a question about” last year, and a young but balanced core, the Grizzlies are “getting there,” Hauck said, alluding to potentially their first league title in a decade, if they can figure out the youth and shallow, green trenches.
UM — picked fourth in the coaches’ and fifth in the media poll — squares off with UI on Nov. 9 in Missoula.
Eastern Washington
It doesn’t seem to matter that the Eagles graduated 26 seniors from their national runner-up 2018 team — a loss to North Dakota State, of course, capped it.
And the loss of both coordinators apparently isn’t a problem.
EWU was still the overwhelming favorite for the coaches and the media, and was picked first in both polls despite only having one player (offensive tackle Chris Schlichting) on the preseason all-league list.
“We get respect as a team, but there’s a lot of great individuals on the team, too,” Eagle tight end Jayce Gilder said.
Added defensive lineman Dylan Ledbetter: “Everyone’s probably gonna be asking us who’s stepping up. We lost 26 seniors, but we have 20-some seniors this year. ... Eastern’s always done a tremendous job of bringing in new coaches who end up going to the next level.”
Eti Ena — an ’05 EWU grad — and Ian Shoemaker — a former Central Washington skipper predicating his game on ground success — are the new defensive and offensive coordinators, respectively.
The Eagles’ may have lost a lot from their 12-3, co-league-champ team, but they’re still balanced, Ledbetter says their defense is improving, and don’t forget, speedy, strong-armed sensation Eric Barriere is back at signal caller after leading the charge as a sophomore.
The 6-foot, 200-pound Barriere’s career began with him taking over for injured Gage Gubrud — now a transfer at Washington State — and dismantling Idaho 38-14.
“I still want him to be calculated and aggressive like he is, but we’ve gotta be more efficient and not give the ball away as much,” EWU coach Aaron Best said. “In the national championship game, we threw a few errant passes, and if we minimize that going forward, awesome.”
Best acknowledged that the season actually changed for the better after EWU suffered its only Big Sky loss, 14-6 to Weber State on Oct. 13 — “the first time since FDR was president that we didn’t have a touchdown,” Best said.
EWU shifted and augmented its gameplan — semi-curtailed to Barriere’s skillset before — and ended up trucking through the playoffs until meeting the Bison.
Is that the standard?
“If we don’t win the Big Sky, it’s a bad year,” Ledbetter said. “Now, we wanna get to a point where the national championship is a regular thing. But this conference is so good. There’s always someone coming up that might’ve had an off year, but the next year they’re a powerhouse.”
The EWU players said they expect another year with at least four Big Sky playoff entrants — three were top-eight seeds last year — and that level talent level has helped them succeed in the postseason.
As for the relationship with UI? At first, Ledbetter said, “we weren’t thinking of them as a rivalry.” But with some nudging from Best, they’ve grown to accept and even look forward to the bout.
“Proximity just screams ‘play each other,’” Best said. “The first two that come to mind are Idaho and Montana. Let’s build the Idaho (game) back to what it was, which was well before I got there.”
Eastern and the Vandals meet Sept. 21 at noon in the Kibbie Dome, slated as a non-conference game.
Idaho State
The Bengals sport “208” hats, and for good reason.
Idaho State snatches more Gem State guys than both UI and Boise State — it’s got 30 Idaho natives on its roster, while UI has 18 and BSU 14.
“We pride ourselves on it,” said preseason all-conference linebacker Kody Graves, who’s from Nampa. “We’ve got guys that contribute and are good players from the state, maybe some of the best in-state kids.”
Said third-year coach Rob Phenicie, whose team is coming off a 6-5 (5-3) season, in which it smashed UI 62-28: “When I took the job back here, I said ‘we wanna build ISU with state-of-Idaho players.’”
One of them is Coeur d’Alene High grad and former Vandal Gunnar Amos, an athletic field general who’s in a quarterback competition with the 6-3, 220-pound Matt Struck. The two will vie to replace Tanner Gueller, a longtime starter who tossed eight touchdowns against UI last year.
“Struck has an unbelievable arm; I don’t think I’ve seen that sort of gunslinger at this level in a long time,” said stout preseason all-league wideout Mitch Gueller, Tanner’s brother who’s 26 years old, a year older than ISU’s O-line coach, Mike Philipp. “Gunnar has experience, he’s really accurate, runs the ball and really, he’s savvy. He’s just an all-around savvy football player.”
Phenicie said a platooning system is entirely possible, but his priority No. 1 is picking one. Since he’s got 27 senior returners and an overall “veteran team,” he can zero in on the quarterbacks and let the old guys take a teachers’ role.
Most of the standouts return — including a host of running backs and an experienced O-line — but ISU understands just how hard it is even to “get to 6-5,” Phenicie said. The Bengals were one game short of the postseason. An overtime loss to UC Davis and unexpected blowout at the hands of Cal Poly were the difference.
“We let those slip,” Graves said. “We know the season would’ve been completely different.”
The UI game didn’t slip, even though Phenicie said “despite the score, that was a tough game to come out of,” pointing to the Vandals’ physicality.
“I wish the league would make it to where Idaho and Idaho State play the same day as the Griz and ’Cats,” Phenicie said. “It should be rivalry weekend.”
ISU — seventh in both polls — will roll north to the Kibbie Dome for what Phenicie figures will be a “donnybrook” of a game on Oct. 19.
“From the kickoff, the feeling on the field was awesome,” Gueller said of ISU’s win over UI last year. “The atmosphere, the fans, the packed house, it was unlike almost any game we’d played in Holt Arena. It was just one of those days where everything clicked.”
