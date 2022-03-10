BOISE — As has been the case for most of the season, the Idaho men’s basketball team tried to come back from a hole it created for itself in Wednesday’s Big Sky Conference tournament first-round game. And as has been the case most of the time, the Vandals just couldn’t get over the hump.
Bryce Fowler tallied 26 points as ninth-seeded Sacramento State used a 10-0 run toward the end of the first half, and that was just enough of a spread to combat a late Idaho run in a 57-54 victory at Idaho Central Arena.
Fowler added eight rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Hornets (11-17), who advanced to play top-seeded Montana State (24-7) in a quarterfinal-round game at 11 a.m. Pacific today at the same site. Cameron Wilbon added 18 points and six rebounds.
Senior guard Trevante Anderson was the lone player in double figures for the Vandals (9-22), who improved from a 1-21 mark in 2020-21, with 11 points.
“We want to win more games and we have made some strides, but it’s still not enough,” coach Zac Claus said. “I know the young guys in that locker room want to make another big jump forward a year from now. It’s hard to see that at the moment because we wanted this game specifically.”
It definitely was a winnable game, as there were three ties and four lead changes, but all of those came in the first half.
Idaho led 8-5 early, but Sacramento State went on a 10-1 in a 4:19 stretch midway through the first half to take a 15-9 advantage. UI senior guard Jemeil King hit back-to-back jumpers in a 47-second span to tie it at 17 with 8:22 to go before halftime.
Tied at 19, the Hornets proceeded to score the next 10 points to take a 29-19 lead with 44 seconds to go. In that span, the Vandals missed two shots but committed four of their 13 turnovers. Anderson’s 3 with six seconds left brought Idaho within 31-22 at halftime.
The Vandals trailed by seven twice early in the second half, but Sacramento State started pulling away. The Hornets held a 14-point lead at one juncture, and the advantage hovered between nine and 11 points most of the time.
Sacramento State was up 52-42 with 3:25 left when Idaho made one final surge, led by Anderson. He hit two consecutive jumpers, and made three of the Vandals’ next four baskets overall (with a 3 by freshman guard Yusef Salih sandwiched in there) that brought Idaho within 54-51 with 26 seconds remaining. The Vandals fouled Fowler, who made one free throw for a four-point edge. Salih connected again from distance with seven seconds left to make it 55-54. However, Fowler was fouled again, and this time he made both free throws for the final margin. An attempt for a desperation 3 by junior guard Rashad Smith came up empty.
“It is a measurable improvement for us,” Claus said. “We are surrounding ourselves with more talented and better guys. It has been a dynamite group of guys that have kept fighting through. It’s definitely an improvement in the right direction, but we want a whole lot more.”
IDAHO (9-22)
Christensen 4-6 0-3 8, Anderson 5-12 0-0 11, Dixon 4-13 0-1 9, Salih 3-5 0-0 9, Smith 3-8 1-2 7, King 3-6 0-0 6, Kilgore 0-1 0-0 0, Pepple 2-4 0-0 4, Quinnett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 1-6 54.
SACRAMENTO ST. (11-17)
Komagum 0-0 1-2 1, Chappell 3-10 0-0 9, FitzPatrick 0-4 0-0 0, Wilbon 7-15 3-6 18, Fowler 10-19 6-9 26, Barros 1-2 0-0 3, Clarkin 0-0 0-0 0, McCullough 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 10-17 57.
Halftime: Sacramento St., 31-22. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 5-17 (Salih 3-5, Anderson 1-4, Dixon 1-5, Kilgore 0-1, King 0-1, Smith 0-1), Sacramento St. 5-16 (Chappell 3-6, Barros 1-2, Wilbon 1-3, FitzPatrick 0-1, Fowler 0-2, McCullough 0-2). Rebounds: Idaho 33 (Christensen 11), Sacramento St. 24 (Fowler 8). Assists: Idaho 8 (Dixon 3), Sacramento St. 8 (Fowler 4). Total Fouls: Idaho 15, Sacramento St. 13. A: 1,403 (5,732).