The Idaho football team’s offensive line could potentially be anchored by two former walk-ons.

The Vandals rewarded sophomore right tackle Charlie Vliem a scholarship following their scrimmage on Saturday inside the P1FCU Kibbie Dome. Vliem follows in the footsteps of sophomore left tackle Ayden Knapik, who started out as a walk-on from Kennewick High School before earning a spot on the Football Championship Subdivision All-American freshman team.

“He has a lot of confidence,” Idaho offensive line coach Cody Booth said about Knapik entering the season. “You need to have confidence to play tackle, especially at left tackle. He’s really solidified that.”

