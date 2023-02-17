With a power outage plaguing the University of Idaho’s campus, the Vandal men’s basketball team hosted Big Sky foe Northern Colorado at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College on Thursday.

Despite the unfamiliar setting, Idaho relied on its familiar stalwarts to push it over the top.

The Vandals were able to earn a dramatic 84-82 win against the for their fourth conference win of the season.