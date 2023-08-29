UI football looks for hot start to season

Idaho head coach Jason Eck speaks with the offensive linemen during practice April 13 at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

It’s finally that time.

The Idaho football team hosted its first pregame news conference on Monday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

Second-year coach Jason Eck, All-American receiver Hayden Hatten and preseason All-Big Sky defensive back Marcus Harris took the podium to discuss the Vandals’ season opener against Lamar at 7 p.m. Thursday at Provost Umphrey Stadium in Beaumont, Texas.

