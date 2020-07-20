UI gets commitment from L.A. quarterback

Gevani McCoy, a highlight-reel dual-threat quarterback from southern Los Angeles, has announced via Twitter his commitment to Idaho’s football program.
An incoming senior at Lawndale High School, McCoy played his previous two seasons at nearby Lakewood High. He elected to transfer in the spring, purportedly to increase his exposure, according to former coach Scott Meyer, quoted in the Long Beach Press-Telegram.
As a junior in 2019, McCoy had an All-California Interscholastic Federation Southern Selection season, bouncing back after a disappointing sophomore year in which the Lancers missed the postseason.
McCoy threw for 1,569 yards with 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions, completing 51 percent of his passes. But on the ground was perhaps where the 6-foot-1, 160-pounder was most impressive — he averaged 6.5 yards per carry, amassing 758 yards and 12 scores.
McCoy led Lakewood two rounds into the Division 9 playoffs, where it eventually fell in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Highland.
“We figured out the skills he had and what he could do,” Meyer told the Press-Telegram. “The last half of the season you saw we kind of tailored and built the offense around him and showcased his ability to run and throw.”
As a sophomore and under a different coach, McCoy threw for 830 yards, seven touchdowns and three picks. He ran for 111 yards and two scores, averaging 1.9 yards per touch.
Among the many people McCoy thanked in his announcement was Armond Hawkins Sr., the father of former bowl-champion Vandals safety Armond Hawkins. Hawkins Sr. founded the Ground Zero 7-on-7 Organization for college prospects from the L.A. area.
Big Sky moves up Media Days
The Big Sky Conference moved up its Football Virtual Kickoff five days, to July 23 and 24 on Pluto TV channel 531.
The event, which features Big Sky coaches and players answering pre-submitted media and fan questions, will begin at 9 a.m. Pacific with an address on the state of the conference from commissioner Tom Wistrcill. The conference preseason coaches’ and media polls will be released, followed by interviews with coaches.
On July 24, the stream will begin with the release of the preseason all-conference team and offensive and defensive MVPs, followed by interviews with players.
Eighth-year Idaho coach Paul Petrino will be the final coach to speak July 23.
Senior linebacker Christian Elliss will speak ninth out of the 13 student-athletes.