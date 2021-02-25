COLLEGE ROUNDUP
An Idaho men’s and women’s golfer picked up Big Sky player of the week honors, the conference announced.
The Vandals’ Sean Mullen shared the men’s award, while Valeria Patino earned the women’s honor.
Mullen, a senior, shot a 5-over-par 215 to finish in a tie for fourth place at The Joust at Goose Creek in Jurupa Valley, Calif. He had 11 birdies in the three-round event.
Patino, also a senior, finished 11th at The Gold Rush in Seal Beach, Calif., on Tuesday. She carded a 13-over 225 in the three-round event.
MEN’S BASKETBALLWSU game time change
Washington State’s game Saturday at Arizona State, originally set for a 1:30 p.m. Pacific start, now will begin at 6 p.m. Pacific the same day.
The two teams close the regular season against each other, as they also will play at noon Monday at the same site.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLIdaho’s game postponed
Idaho’s game at Montana State, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. today, has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Vandals’ program.
Dates and times for the two-game series, also set to continue Saturday, have not been finalized.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU in seventh at Pac-12 meet
HOUSTON — Washington State had finishes of sixth and seventh after three events in the Pac-12 championship meet, and sit in seventh place as a team.
The 400 medley relay of Taylor McCoy, Mackenzie Duarte, Kaya Takashige and Chloe Larson placed sixth in 3:41.60. The 800 free relay of Taylor McNeal, Michee van Rooyen, Emily Ward and Josie Liebzeit took seventh in 7:26.10.
The meet continues at 4 p.m. today.