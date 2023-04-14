UI hires Bobby Jay to coach safeties

New Idaho safeties coach Bobby Jay talks with junior safety Murvin Kenion III during a practice at the Kibbie Dome.

 Idaho Athletics

Idaho football coach Jason Eck announced former University of San Diego defensive coordinator Bobby Jay will take over as the Vandals’ new safeties coach.

Jay replaces Tyler Yelk who left UI earlier this month to take an assistant head coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jay, a Boise native, spent the last 12 seasons at San Diego. He was named defensive coordinator of Toreros in 2018. Before that, he coached the defensive backs in 2014 after spending two years coaching the linebackers.

