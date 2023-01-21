UI honors McCluskey by renaming indoor track

Idaho’s Amanda Munoz competes in the women’s long jump during the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Meet in the Kibbie Dome on Friday.

 Zach Wilkinson

On Friday, the University of Idaho provided what could only be described as an emotional and surreal moment for the entire Palouse track and field community.

Jill and Matt McCluskey were present for the ribbon cutting and the official dedication ceremony for the new Lauren McCluskey Track inside the Kibbie Dome during the fourth annual Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open.

Lauren McCluskey, a former University of Utah track standout, was murdered on Oct. 22, 2018, by a man she briefly dated.

