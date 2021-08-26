The Idaho men’s basketball team will open the season with three home games in an eight-day stretch, then play five of its final seven nonconference games away from new Idaho Central Credit Union Arena before starting Big Sky play.
The schedule, released in full, begins with a Nov. 4 home exhibition against Yellowstone Christian before christening the new basketball venue Nov. 10 against Long Beach State and coach Dan Monson, a former UI football player and son of legendary Vandals men’s coach Don Monson.
UI plays Nov. 15 at Fresno State before returning home to take on Palouse rival Washington State on Nov. 18. Between Nov. 22 and Jan. 6, the Vandals only have three contests at ICCU Arena.
The conference season has a four-game home stretch between Feb. 10-19, and the regular season concludes at the new venue March 5 against Northern Arizona.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Nov. 4 — Yellowstone Christian#, 6 p.m.; 10 — Long Beach State, 6 p.m.; 12 — George Fox, 6 p.m.; 15 — at Fresno State+; 18 — Washington State, 6 p.m.; 22 — at Utah Valley+; 24 — Cal Poly/Nicholls State+; 27 — at North Dakota State; Dec. 4 — at Southern Utah*, 2 p.m.; 8 — South Dakota State, 6 p.m.; 11 — at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.; 18 — SAGU, 2 p.m.; 22 — at Cal Riverside; 30 — at Northern Arizona*, 5 p.m.; Jan. 1 — at Portland State*; 6 — Montana State*, 6 p.m.; 8 — at Eastern Washington*; 13 — at Weber State*; 15 — at Idaho State*; 20 — Northern Colorado*, 6 p.m.; 22 — Sacramento State*, 2 p.m.; 27 — at Montana*; 29 — at Montana State*; Feb. 3 — at Southern Utah*, 6 p.m.; 10 — Idaho State*, 6 p.m.; 12 — Weber State*, 2 p.m.; 17 — Montana*, 6 p.m.; 19 — Eastern Washington*, 2 p.m.; 24 — at Sacramento State*, 2:05 p.m.; 26 — at Northern Colorado*, 5 p.m.; March 3 — Portland State*, 6 p.m.; 5 — Northern Arizona*, 2 p.m.
# — exhibition
+ — SoCal Challenge
* — Big Sky games
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU game moved up to Saturday
Washington State’s women’s soccer game against Eastern Washington, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Lower Soccer Field, has been moved up to 6 p.m. Saturday at the same site.
The two teams mutally agreed to the switch, which is the lone match of the week for each team.