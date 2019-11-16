UI hoping to stay engaged against top-10 Hornets

According to coach Paul Petrino, it won’t be a problem keeping his Idaho football team engaged as it limps toward the finish line of another demoralizing Big Sky Conference season.
“Our guys like football,” he said. “They like to practice. They like to try to get better.
“We’ll be engaged. We’ll work hard, and if anybody isn’t engaged, then they just won’t play.”
It’s a good thing the Vandals (4-6, 2-4 Big Sky) at least appreciate the sport itself. They don’t have a lot to play for today, save a morale boost, their 11 seniors and a proficient history at home.
Idaho, firmly out of the league race, will face No. 6 Sacramento State at 2 p.m. in the Kibbie Dome, where this senior class has gone 14-7, the best four-year stretch at home in two decades.
These seniors have lost twice in Moscow in the past two years. This time, they could be without their cream of the crop, who joined the team before 2018 out of junior college.
Senior receiver Jeff Cotton, the conference’s leader with 911 yards, fell awkwardly in the second quarter of a 42-17 loss Nov. 9 at Montana. He didn’t practice Tuesday or Wednesday, which doesn’t bode well for a Vandals offense that relies on him for about 30 percent of its per-game output.
Without Cotton, struggling senior quarterback Mason Petrino would lack his primary failsafe against a Hornets team whose defensive box hinders opposing signal callers alongside the Football Championship Subdivision’s greatest. It leads the conference by far with 38 sacks and is top-five in the country with 88 tackles for loss.
Paul Petrino, when asked to compare Sac State’s stalwart defensive line with Montana’s — which battered UI — said the two are equally skilled, but the Grizzlies’ is power-oriented and the Hornets’ speed.
“When they’re quick like that, you gotta pound on ’em and try to wear ’em out,” said the seventh-year coach, whose offensive line has three starting seniors. “... Try to maintain the ball.”
On the season, Mason Petrino has thrown for 1,613 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions — five lost fumbles — and is completing 60.7 percent of his passes for a league-low 120.5 efficiency rating.
His offensive line has allowed 30 sacks, which stands second-to-last in the Big Sky, and he and other Vandals have combined for league-highs of 93 penalties for 818 yards.
Inconsistency at quarterback, up front and with team discipline have been the most patent shortfalls in this hit-and-miss campaign, which has featured a slew of injuries, a few unprecedented showings — mostly in Moscow — and some humiliating, meltdown losses.
“When we took that field, we were ready to play,” said Petrino of the Montana game, which UI led until about a minute left before halftime. “Now, we have to maintain that through the whole game and maintain the discipline to not hurt ourselves.”
At their finest, the Vandals dial up steady pressure, wall off foes’ inside running games and control the time of possession with sneaky-quick 235-pound freshman Aundre Carter.
Carter, who’s eighth in the Big Sky with 601 yards, was limited in practice this week after sustaining a leg injury in the second quarter against the Griz. Paul Petrino’s optimistic he’ll return.
Sac State (7-3, 5-1) has made an astounding turnaround from the abyss of Big Sky mediocrity. Besides this year, its best FCS season came in 2017, when it went 7-4 and lost to UI 28-6 to open the season in a game closer than the score indicated.
Primed for their first FCS playoff appearance, the favored Hornets, under electric first-year coach Troy Taylor, feature four receivers with more than 300 yards. They’re led by Pierre Williams, one of the best in the league with 869 yards and seven scores.
It’s kept together by an MVP-caliber quarterback in Kevin Thomson.
Thomson didn’t play the previous game-and-a-half with an unspecified injury, and he’s questionable for this one. Sac State’s running game is spearheaded by all-leaguer Elijah Dotson, who has 654 yards receiving to go along with his 560 rushing and nine total touchdowns.
“They’re very skilled,” Paul Petrino said. “Both their running backs run really hard.”
Petrino said play recognition is of utmost importance, considering the Hornets enjoy probably the most well-balanced offense in the conference.
But like the whole of this disappointing 2019 season, Petrino thinks the Vandals aren’t far off from competing at the top, like the Hornets are.
“I’d say (the talent level) is very close,” Petrino said. “I think it’s a game where it’s gonna come down to execution.
“We’re right there.”
OF NOTE — Out of UI’s 11 seniors to play their final game on the Kibbie Dome turf, seven are starters. They are: Cotton; cornerback Lloyd Hightower; safety Sedrick Thomas; tackles Edwin Grande and Sean Tulette; guard Noah Johnson and Mason Petrino ... The 2009 Humanitarian Bowl Idaho team will be in town for the 10-year anniversary of its 43-42 win against Bowling Green in Boise.
