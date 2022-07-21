Colleges
The University of Idaho recently replaced the lights in the Kibbie Dome with a new state-of-the-art Musco Lighting LED system, it was announced.
Musco, the leader in sports lighting systems, created and installed a custom lighting system to meet the Kibbie Dome’s unique stadium architecture. The new system will be significantly brighter, whiter, eliminates the buzz from the old metal halide lights and most importantly will be significantly more energy-efficient to operate.
The new LED lighting system, using just 92 fixtures and 163,116 watts of power, is replacing 264 light fixtures that consumed around 264,000 watts of power.
Fan and student-athlete experience will also improve. Gone will be the yellow color and loud buzz that comes with the decades-old lighting system.
“An important part of our mission is to provide our student-athletes a first-rate experience,” deputy athletic director Tim Mooney said in a news release. “The opportunity to host playoff games is key to reaching that goal.”
Installation was completed earlier this summer and is already in use. The project is part of continuing improvements to the facility.