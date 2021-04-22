UI lands four on first team

Idaho cemented itself as the Big Sky’s linebacker U, placing two of its stars at the position on the first-team list when all-conference honors were released Wednesday.
Junior middle linebacker Tre Walker and senior strongside Christian Elliss claimed half of the BSC’s first-team spots to highlight the Vandals’ haul of postseason awards.
Receiver Hayden Hatten and fullback Logan Kendall joined them on the first team. Eight other Vandals also were recognized by conference coaches as either second-teamers or honorable-mention selections.
Walker, a fierce run-stopper, posted 54 tackles and 4.5 TFLs. Despite missing two of Idaho’s six games, he capped his year in the Football Championship Subdivision’s top 10 in total tackles.
In the reduced, seven-team Big Sky, he was second in total stops and first in average (13.5). Walker was a unanimous first-teamer.
“It’s unfortunate he had to miss a couple of games, but when he played, he played really well,” Idaho coach Paul Petrino said.
The Fresno, Calif., product is a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which will be presented to the best defensive player in the FCS on May 15.
“I gained success in my averages and stuff, but I feel, personally, I need to work on everything,” Walker said. “I can get better in every range.
“I feel like it’s always about the next Tre, the better Tre. I’m working on that day in and day out.”
Elliss, a four-year Vandal stalwart and two-time All-BSC first-teamer, came in fourth in the league at 10 tackles per contest. A 39-game starter at UI, Elliss ranks 18th in program history with 266 tackles.
He’s become known as the Vandals’ defensive tone-setter and among the most pro-ready players in the FCS.
Elliss hopes to be taken in the NFL draft, which is April 29-May 1.
“Christian’s been very crucial. He’s a great linebacker,” Walker said. “All blessings and success to him. I feel like we’ll be missing him for sure, missing his spark, his energy on the field. That’s Christian, man.”
Hatten, a sophomore breakout who mostly played a reserve tight end role last season, racked up 613 yards and three touchdowns on 43 receptions in only six games.
The sure-handed jump-ball target from Scottsdale, Ariz., ended his year ranked in the top 10 nationally in receptions and yards per outing (7.17 and 102.17, respectively).
“I’m young. I’ve got three years of eligibility left, and I plan to keep improving every year,” Hatten said earlier this month. “If I’m the guy, and I’m targeted, I plan on making the catch. I give a lot of credit to the guys trusting me with the opportunities.”
Kendall, a 264-pound wrecking ball, was a unanimous selection at fullback. The junior from Cheney, Wash., registered two impressive receiving touchdowns on rollout receptions, and consistently was a bruising force in the running game.
“You can’t play a whole lot better than he played,” Petrino said. “He was very physical, got after people.”
Senior Rathdrum, Idaho, native Cade Coffey pocketed second-team honors for his punting efforts and an honorable-mention nod for his field-goal kicking.
The four-year starter — another in the pantheon of standout Vandal legs — ranked second in the Big Sky in punting average (45.8 yards per try), and his 44-yard net average put him at No. 2 in single-season Idaho history.
But more important to Coffey was that he finished the season first in the league in boots finessed inside his opponents’ 20-yard lines (16).
He went 9-for-10 on field-goal attempts, with a career-long of 51 yards in UI’s season finale at Northern Arizona. Coffey said injuries had limited him in the past, but he came into this campaign fresh.
“I think that’s as well as he’s kicked, ever,” Petrino said.
Added Coffey: “I really believe this is the best season I’ve played as a Vandal.”
Coffey, who worked out for NFL scouts at the Vandals’ pro day in March, will explore his professional prospects.
“I definitely want to pursue it, but if nothing happens, it is what it is. I’m happy to wrap up my collegiate football career,” he said.
Sophomore kick returner Nick Romano pulled in second-team plaudits after leading the BSC in return average (26.5 yards). Senior mainstay defensive backs Tyrese Dedmon, a safety, and cornerback Jalen Hoover also were recognized on the second team. With 79 games between them, the pair was a bright spot in a new-look secondary.
Tackle Logan Floyd, a third-year starter, was an honorable mention pick. He led a youthful group in the trenches.
Linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae, a first-year Vandal out of Washington State, was Idaho’s No. 3 tackler (46). Senior captain Rahsaan Crawford, a vocal leader at defensive tackle, and ever-improving fellow tackle Jonah Kim (three sacks) made the cut too. They were instrumental in Idaho’s top-ranked Big Sky rushing defense.
“As far as our linebacker group, our front seven in general, we’re continuing to grow and our pieces are continuing to expand,” Walker said.
A snub from the list was senior edge-rusher Charles Akanno, who was third in the Big Sky in tackles for loss with 7.5.
Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere was named offensive player of the year and Weber State linebacker Conner Mortensen took home the award for defense.
